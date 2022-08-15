The Newspapers: Energy Bills Advocacy and Growing ‘Tax Gap’ in Scotland





Legend, The Herald reports that the Scottish Power chief has told ministers they need to ‘significantly’ improve support for families facing rising energy bills, amid calls for domestic oil production to be prioritized and gas to keep bills from rising further. Legend, The Scot leads with the same story, with the newspaper reporting that the energy company’s chief executive said the crisis required a response “on the scale of the Covid pandemic”. Legend, The Daily Record reports that Scottish Power boss Keith Anderson has called on the government to double the support package by 400, warning the bills were ‘off the charts’. Legend, Three quarters of Tory voters back Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to freeze energy bills as UK ministers come under pressure to do more to tackle the cost of living crisis, reports the Times. Legend, “Freeze!” is the front-page headline of the Metro, with the newspaper claiming the Labor leader has ‘thrown down the gauntlet’ to Tory leadership rivals after promising to block rising energy bills. Legend, The Scottish Daily Mail reports that experts are warning Scotland faces the threat of an ‘outflow’ of skilled workers if the tax gap with the rest of the UK increases. Legend, The UK government has been accused of ’empty slogans’ after an investigation found that just 1% of staff hired by the Leveling Up department were based in Scotland, reports The National. Legend, The Scottish Daily Express reports that Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss has pledged to break Britain’s ‘growing dependence’ on crisis aid with a ‘radical plan’ to boost the economy . Legend, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been asked to ‘lead by example’ by offering to share her home with a Ukrainian refugee after it emerged the Scottish government needed to call on the Scots to help ease pressure on the refugee scheme. settlement, according to the Daily Telegraph. Legend, The Courier reports that a charity dedicated to helping the people of Ukraine by providing food and clothing says the donations have “almost disappeared”. Legend, The Scottish Sun says the RAF’s display team, the Red Arrows, are in ‘free fall’ after a pilot was sacked over an alleged affair and a second resigned in disgust at the ‘culture toxic” of the team. Legend, Comedians have been ‘tearing up’ in a venue at Edinburgh’s Fringe after Pleasance bosses canceled a Jerry Sadowitz show despite previously pledging to stand up for free speech, the Daily Star reports. Legend, The Evening Telegraph says actor Alan Cumming gave a “powerful” Pride speech expressing his fears over transgender hatred. Legend, The press and newspaper say the ‘mysterious’ circumstances surrounding an anti-sanctions flight from Inverness to Moscow became ‘obscure’ when it emerged that a British government minister had held secret talks about the controversial trip. Legend, The Evening Express says there are fears in Aberdeen for the future of the beach food truck scene as permits are reviewed and higher upfront fees are introduced. Legend, And a statue to celebrate the career of Scottish boxing legend Ken Buchanan has been unveiled in a public ceremony on Leith Walk, the Edinburgh Evening News reports. Related Internet Links The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

