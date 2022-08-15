





SRK to Kartik Aaryan, this is how Bollywood celebrated Independence Day August 15, 2022, 2:14 p.m.

2 minute read

Bollywood celebrities celebrated Independence Day in many ways. (Photo credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan) India celebrates 75 years of independence on Monday!



And our favorite Bollywood stars also embraced the spirit of our nation by hoisting the Indian flag in their homes.



This year many celebrities joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to echo the sense of patriotism across the country.



Here’s how our Bollywood stars celebrated Independence Day.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family raised the flag together at home Megastar Shah Rukh Khan raised the flag with his family at home.



SRK shared a video and wrote, “Teaching young people at home about the essence and sacrifice of our freedom fighters for our country India will take a few more sessions. But raising the flag by the little us made everyone FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly (sic).”

Teaching young people at home the essence and sacrifice of our freedom fighters for our country, India, will take a few more sessions. But having the little one hoist the flag made all of us instantly FEEL the pride, love and happiness. pic.twitter.com/3tNCjkLAgt Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 14, 2022 Akshay Kumar, Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis participated in the rally Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis took part in a bicycle rally to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day.



The Raksha Bandhan The actor and Fadnavis announced the 10k race and car and bike rally which started at Marine Drive in Mumbai.



According YEARSaround 3,500 police participated in the rally of 100 cars and 60 motorcycles.

Kartik Aaryan had a fun day with Indian Navy officers A day before India celebrates the 75th Independence Day, actor Kartik Aaryan took the day off to spend time with Indian Navy officers aboard the guided-missile destroyer INS Kolkata.



From playing video games to teaching officers its no hook to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and also learn to do rotisAaryan’s day with the Navy officers must have gone well!

A Glimpse of Aaryan’s Day with Navy Officers Instagram post A post shared by kartikaaryan on Aug 15, 2022 1:38 PM IST Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan also sent wishes Other Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan also celebrated the historic day by sharing photos and videos on their social media pages.



Actors Shahid Kapoor, Disha Patani, Neetu Kapoor and veteran actor-poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar took to their social media to wish their fans a Happy Independence Day.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsbytesapp.com/news/entertainment/here-s-how-bollywood-celebrated-independence-day/story

