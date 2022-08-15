Nipsey Hussle will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as the legacy continues in Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Three years after his murder, rapper Nipsey Hussle will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While Hussle is honored for his musical accomplishments, he is also remembered for a community-building legacy in Los Angeles that continues to this day in his name. He has worked with the Los Angeles City Council on projects like Destination Crenshaw – a public works effort dedicated to local art and businesses now well under construction Last week, Los Angeles officials dedicated a new Hyde Park subway station in her name, not far from where her Marathon clothing store used to be. The ceremony for Hussle’s star will take place Monday at 10 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard in front of Amoeba Music. It can be streamed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website. Monday would have been his 37th birthday. “It’s a really good birthday present,” said LaTanya Ward, a community activist and friend of the rapper. “I wish he was there to receive it. He made people realize that people who come from where we come from can do great things.” Hussle was shot and killed outside his Marathon store on March 31, 2019. Eric Ronald Holder was convicted of her murder in July this year. Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame “Nipsy Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions,” the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said in announcing that his star would be placed on the Walk of Fame.

