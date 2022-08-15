Prime Video FYC Fest draws large crowds to PDC in West Hollywood





Amazon Prime Video hosted its Phase 2 Emmy FYC Fest this weekend with three different events in the Los Angeles area from Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14, to celebrate and promote its 30 Emmy nominations. Sunday’s event took place in the city of West Hollywood at the Pacific Design Center Plaza, located at 8686 Melrose Avenue. The WeHo event drew large crowds with a long line running from San Vicente Boulevard to Melrose Avenue and lasting up to two hours. Fans of Prime Videos Emmy nominated shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Lizzos Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Lucy and Desi and The Boys Presents: Diabolical were treated to free food trucks, interactive games, photo booths and a live DJ. Attractions included mini-golf games themed around select Prime Video shows; a target game inspired by The Boys Presents: Diabolical; a giant, nominated art installation inspired by the show; and design your own FYC Fest bags with custom embroidered icons from Prime Video Emmy nominated shows. Food trucks included The Boys Burger Bar, The Stage Delicatessen on Wheels, Blame it on My Juice Truck, and Lucy’s Sweet Shop. Prime Video FYC Fest events also took place in the Sherman Oaks Westfield Fashion Square parking lot and in Santa Monica in the 3rd Street Promenade parking lot. Prime Video Emmy nominations include 12 for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, six for Lizzos Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, six for Lucy and Desi, two for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 individual nominations for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, A Very British Scandal, Goliath and The Boys Presents: Diabolical. FYC Fest is phase two of Amazons The Prime Experience held in May inside a mansion in the Hollywood Hills. It was open to Emmy voters from April 30 through May 21. The in-person pop-up event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will honor the best in American primetime television programming from June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022, as selected by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (ATAS). The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held live on September 12, 2022, and will be preceded by the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 3-4 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California. The ceremony will air in the United States on NBC, taking place on a Monday to accommodate NBC’s Sunday night football coverage. The nominations were announced on July 12, 2022.

