Hollywood stars draw spotlight and criticism on visits to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has relied on a steady stream of visiting Hollywood stars to keep the world’s attention on his country’s war with Russia, which has now dragged on for nearly six months. But some critics question whether celebrities should take a leading role in a deadly conflict.

Jessica Chastain has become the latest entertainment industry figure to shine the spotlight on Ukraine. In photos posted to Zelensky’s official Telegram account this week, Chastain is seen sitting at a table during a meeting with the Ukrainian president and smiling slightly as she stands arm in arm with him for a snapshot.

American actress Jessica Chastain is in Ukraine today, Zelensky’s account said in a post accompanying the photos.

For us, such visits from famous people are extremely valuable, he added. Thanks to this, the world will hear, know and understand even more the truth about what is happening in our country.

Ben Stiller, Angelina Jolie, Sean Penn and Liev Schreiber all made trips to the war-torn country following Russia’s unprovoked offensive.

Penn made headlines in Ukraine when he was on the ground filming a documentary in February as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces moved there. The Milk star met Zelensky on the eve of the Russian invasion.

Meeting President Zelensky the day before the invasion and then meeting him again on the day of the invasion, I don’t know if he knew he was born for this, Penn said in a March interview on CNN.

I know we need to invest everything we have to support the people of Ukraine and to support President Zelensky, or I don’t think we’ll have a legitimate memory of what America hopes to be, Penn, co-founder of CORE Response,” Anderson Cooper said.

But visits to a war zone from the rich and famous are not without their critics.

I think it’s very problematic what they’re doing, Ilan Kapoor, the author of Celebrity Humanitarianism: The Ideology of Global Charity, told ITK of the Hollywood photo ops in Ukraine.

Which [Hollywood stars] represent? If you think about it, they only represent themselves, and that’s because they need and yearn for public recognition to build their brand, added Kapoor, professor of critical development studies at the York University in Canada.

It’s all about branding.

Kapoor said he did not blame Zelensky himself, a TV actor and a famous face in Ukraine, before he entered politics for the star encounter.

He is a smart and savvy media leader, so he knows that Ukraine is much weaker than the giant that is [President Vladimir] Putin Russia. And he also knows that the only way for small and relatively weaker parts of Ukraine to resist the Russian invasion is to keep the pressure on the West to continue its support, Kapoor said.

For Zelensky, using social media, the press and the whole Western celebrity machine is an effective way to continue applying that pressure in a context of potentially waning public interest, according to Kapoor.

Stiller, a goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, opened up about why he landed in Ukraine in June. The Severance director and Meet the Fockers star called Zelensky his hero when he met him on World Refugee Day.

In a statement following his one-on-one meeting with the Ukrainian president, Stiller said the purpose of his trip was to show solidarity with those forced to flee in Ukraine and around the world and to attract more support. attention to the humanitarian situation.

Reflecting on the trip in an interview with Deadline this week, the 56-year-old artist said being in the field gave him a perspective he wouldn’t otherwise have, because it makes you think about what you would do in this situation.

Darrell West, vice president and director of governance studies at the Brookings Institution, said Zelensky’s high-level encounters are a great way to generate media coverage because reporters love celebrities. So it’s a wonderful photo shoot for Zelensky. a prominent celebrity.

But West, who wrote the book Celebrity Politics, says that doesn’t mean these encounters necessarily move the needle.

People understand that celebrities are not substantive experts, so they don’t take their public comments on specialized topics such as foreign policy seriously, he said.

But celebrities raise money and can generate media coverage, to help leaders set the agenda for the things that matter to them.

Not everyone who is someone in Hollywood is ready to fly to Ukraine to appear alongside Zelensky. Pink Floyd star Roger Waters made headlines this week when he called President Biden a war criminal after the Commander-in-Chief authorized more than $8 billion in security aid for Ukraine over 17 packages.

Also this week, Under Siege actor Steven Seagal appeared in a video shown on a Russian public television channel in which he repeated Kremlins claims that Kyiv was responsible for a deadly strike at a Russian prison. eastern Ukraine.

But with recent polls showing the majority of Americans support the US government’s response to Russia’s invasion with 63% of respondents in an Economist-YouGov poll last month saying it was about right or should to be tougher, celebrities will likely find a safe way out by supporting Ukraine and Zelensky.

As you get into more controversial topics, celebrities often choose to steer clear of them because they don’t want to face a backlash by taking a public stance on a contentious issue, West said.

Still, as the war drags on and American and media attention may drift elsewhere, Kapoor said Zelensky could very well welcome countless other visitors from Hollywood.

It’s such a desperate situation, [Zelensky] must do whatever he must do. But celebrities aren’t desperate.

Kapoor suggested Hollywood players can best serve the causes they care about by playing a background role or donating anonymously to reputable organizations.

They are highly privileged people who need to know their place and they don’t, Kapoor said, and the system just encourages them to continue, I think ultimately doing a lot more harm. only good.

But Zelensky and his government have indicated there is real benefit in highlighting visits from well-known names and keeping Ukraine in the limelight.

A June tweet from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense thanked Hollywood stars such as Penn, Schreiber, Jolie and Stiller, who despite the danger, visited us.

You are more than just an inspiration to us all,” the post read. Millions of people around the world have heard from you about the truth about the struggle of [Ukrainian] people.