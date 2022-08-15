Anne Heche dies at 53, Salman Rushdie removed ventilator after stroke and other celebrity news | Entertainment





Anne Heche will be removed from respiratory assistance Anne Heche is to be taken off life support after organ transplant recipients are discovered. The ‘Another World’ actress was declared brain dead on Friday (12.08.22) at the age of 53 after suffering severe anoxic brain injury following a high-speed car accident and inflamed in Los Angeles earlier this month and will be taken off life on Sunday (14.08.22) now that compatible organ donors have been found. A spokesperson told NBCNews: “Organ recipients have been identified and surgeons are ready to perform the implants once Heche is removed from life support.” Salman Rushdie outside fan Sir Salman Rushdie is “talking and joking”, days after being stabbed multiple times. People also read… The 75-year-old author was attacked on stage on Friday (12.08.22) at an event in New York State and airlifted to hospital, but his agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that the writer of “Satanic Verses” has now been removed. the ventilator that helped him breathe and communicates again. Author Aatish Taseer wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “I just got the most exciting news: ‘Salmoan is off the fan and talking (and joking)'” Andrew confirmed that the writer’s note on Salman’s condition was correct. The agent previously revealed the writer was ‘likely’ to lose an eye following the attack. Donald Trump’s home searched for ‘nuclear weapons documents’ Donald Trump’s Florida home was reportedly raided for “secret nuclear weapons documents” in an FBI raid. The President’s former Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach was targeted by law enforcement officials on Monday (08.08.22) after a search warrant was issued for the property, and now the Washington Post has reported that agents are looking for classified documents related to nuclear weapons – but it was unclear whether the alleged documents related to the US weapons stockpile or those belonging to another country. The publication reported that the FBI raid was looking for, among other things, “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.” *** Get more celebrity news from the past week here: Idris Elba ditched junk food for smoothies after asking his personal chef to help him watch “The Bee’s Knees” in the movie “Luther.” Kourtney Kardashian backs Travis Barker as he makes a surprise appearance at a Machine Gun Kelly concert and calls himself a ‘tour woman’. Josh Peck thinks Jennette McCurdy is “incredibly brave” for speaking out in her new book and picked up a copy of her fellow child star’s tell-all memoir as soon as he could. Kanye West has revealed that his “biggest inspiration” is “children” and “the homeless”. Denise Dowse’s sister has revealed the actress died aged 64, after contracting meningitis earlier this month. Michelle Visage was shocked to see how “introverted” her friend RuPaul is away from the cameras. Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on the set of ‘Rust’, according to an FBI report. Daniel Kaluuya admits he wants to leave a lasting impression on moviegoers. Winnie Harlow wants people to focus on more than just her skin condition, vitiligo. Louis Tomlinson has completed work on his second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’, which is slated for release in November. Fans are always eager to ask Winona Ryder about her experiences working on “Beetlejuice” and “Edward Scissorhands.” Anne Heche looked delighted in her latest Instagram post. Anne Heche died a few days after being involved in a violent car accident. Donald Trump is being investigated under the Espionage Act after “top secret” documents about the ex-president were seized. Michelle Branch has been charged with domestic violence against ex-husband Patrick Carney less than a day after announcing they were separating after three years of marriage. Pop superstar Madonna has admitted she got into the habit of wearing mouth guards because she wanted to hide her ‘ugly’ teeth. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday by opening an extra special gift from her mother Kris which included a rare $100,000 Hermès handbag. Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher was shocked when his nipples started bleeding as he took part in a 17-mile training marathon. The late actor Robin Williams has been remembered by his children in heartfelt tributes on the eighth anniversary of his tragic death. Prince Charles hailed the “resilience and ambition” of young people in a message in honor of International Youth Day. Megan Thee Stallion hopes to be released from her contract with 1501 Certified Entertainment after releasing her latest LP “Traumazine”. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is letting “lawyers do their job” on an allegedly unauthorized production of the show presented by a church in Texas. Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has been found guilty of trespassing and assault after he tried to crash her marriage to Sam Asghari. Kate McKinnon was “scared and sad” to be leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ after a decade, but she could no longer cope with the show’s “grueling” schedule. Nicki Minaj has shared her Rick James sampling track “Super Freaky Girl.” Mindy Kaling has opened up about the possibility of Reese Witherspoon being joined by her daughter Ava Phillippe in the third “Legally Blonde” film. ‘How I Met Your Father’ star Hilary Duff has revealed her daughter has hand, foot and mouth disease. Tom Brady is taking a break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while he takes care of “personal things”. Shawn Mendes is reportedly looking for love on celebrity dating app Raya. Tommy Lee appears to have deleted his infamous new full-frontal photo posted online from his bathroom – which broke Instagram’s nudity rules. Sir Paul McCartney is in mourning after the death of his beloved brother-in-law John Eastman at the age of 83. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

