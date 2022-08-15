5 Bollywood Stars Who Served In The Indian Army Before Joining The Film Industry





Mumbai, first published 15 Aug 2022 at 10:38 am IST

The Hindi film industry has often delivered a plethora of films which have given insight into the life of an Indian army officer. From their rigorous training to how they guard their homeland above their families, the films showed us the lives of Indian Army personnel, from a Jawan to a senior officer. While actors have been portraying the persona of an army officer or soldier for years, did you know that there are at least five stars who served in the Indian army before joining the industry cinematographic? Bikramjeet Kanwarpal: From Jab Tak Hai Jaan to 2 States and 24, Bikramjeet has been seen in numerous movies, TV shows, and web series. Before joining the film industry, Bikramjeet was commissioned into the Indian Army in 1989. He retired from the rank of major in 2002. And, a year later, in 2003, he made his Bollywood debut. (Image: Still from the film) READ ALSO: Independence Day 2022: Adivi Sesh, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, 7 actors who established themselves as army officers Achyut Potdar: The actor who is fondly remembered for his role as a teacher who taught machines in 3 Idiots, Achyut has directed several films such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2 and Parineeta. After retiring from the Indian Army in 1967 as a captain, he continued to act in Hindi cinema, television soap operas, plays and even commercials. He retired as a Captain from the Indian Army in 1967. (Image: Still from the film) Anand Bakshi: One of the most popular lyricists in the Hindi film industry, Anand Bakshi was in the defense service. He was first in the Indian Navy but after partition he joined the Indian Army. Bakshi is fondly remembered for writing hit songs for films such as Coolie, Shahenshah and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, among many others. (Image: National Film Archive of India/Twitter) READ ALSO:[email protected]: Shershaah to Swades, 5 films to see on this Independence Day Gufi painting: Do you remember Shakuni Mama from the 90s TV series Mahabharat? Actor Sarabjeet Gufi Paintal was drafted into the Indian Army after his college, around the year 1962. He was appointed to the army artillery at the Indochinese border. (Image: Mahabharat photo) Rudrashish Majumder: He served in the Indian Army for seven years and retired as a major, before becoming an actor. An alumnus of the National Defense Academy and the Indian Military Academy, he is popular for his characters in Chhichhore and Jersey. Last updated Aug 15, 2022 10:38 AM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsable.asianetnews.com/entertainment/independence-day-2022-6-bollywood-stars-who-served-in-the-indian-army-before-joining-film-industry-drb-rgn4y2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos