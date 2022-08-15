It’s been a long time since Bollywood witnessed a hit movie. However, a few movies did well and impressed audiences. Jugjugg Jeeyo, with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani as the main pair, is one of them.

Dharma Productions, which financed the film, announced that the film is out today in select PVR theaters across the country. According to official information, the hit movie will only be released in North India.

To note, the film has already made its way to OTT and at the request of the public, the directors have planned this re-release. Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and others are also part of this family artist, directed by Raj Mehta.

