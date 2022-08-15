Apple TV+ received several honors at the annual Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards over the weekend, with “Severance” winning Best Drama and the hit show “Ted Lasso” winning Best Comedy.

Apple TV Serverance 16 9 Key Art
With 12 nominations under its belt, “Severance” was the night’s most award-winning drama and won Best Actress for Britt Lower, Best Supporting Actor for John Turturro, Best Writing for Dan Erickson, and Best direction for Ben Stiller.

“Ted Lasso” was the most-nominated comedy series for the second year in a row with 20 nominations and won the only consecutive HCA TV Award on all platforms, with back-to-back Best Supporting Actor wins for star Brett Goldstein. .

In total, the two shows won ‌Apple TV+‌ seven HCA TV Awards, which was more than any other streaming service, stemming from its record 53 applications received in a range of genres from the Hollywood Critics Association last month.

