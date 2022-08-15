Bollywood adaptations of Hollywood movies – 6 successful Bollywood adaptations of Hollywood classics to watch after Laal Singh Chaddha

From psychological thriller and courtroom drama to family drama and romantic comedy, these films played the Indian context

Posted on 15.08.22

The box office fate of Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha doesn’t seem clear three days after the film’s release, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has called this an official remake of the 1994 Oscar-winning film Tom Hanks. Forrest Gump a faithful Indian adaptation. While the jury is still out on the Chandan-directed Advait Laal Singh ChaddhaWe’re going to review six Hindi films that adapted popular Hollywood movies and all but one laughed it all the way to the box office.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) at Gauze 420 (1997)

Kamal Haasan 1997 film 420 gauze is a remake of his 1996 Tamil-language comedy Avvai Shanmugi. Both films are based on the plot of Mrs. Doubtfire where a divorced man, desperate to spend time with his children, disguises himself as an elderly woman and enters his ex-wife’s house as a housekeeper, a role famously played by Robin Williams in the original. 420 gauze builds on this premise by adding how religious and caste bigotry continues to undermine relationships in our society. Kamal Haasan manages to bring the goofy magnetism that Williams showed as Mrs. Doubtfire and, along with a brilliant supporting cast, ensured it was a riot of laughs. It goes without saying, 420 gauze became a blockbuster. The film starred Nassar, Tabu, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Johnny Walker, Paresh Rawal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in her acting debut as the daughter of Kamal Haasan and Tabus in the film.

At the Water’s Edge (1954) at Ghoulam (1998)

Action movie Vikram Bhatts 1998 Ghulam with Aamir Khan and Rani Mukherji was adapted from Elia Kazans At the water’s edge (1954) with Marlon Brando. In both films, the protagonist struggles with the widespread corruption and violence of the region in which it is set, and Bhatt created a world that felt like the middle of the film’s Kazans shipyards. For GhulamAamir created an all-new street slacker character for this role of an aspiring boxer who lives in a crime-infested neighborhood but resists being sucked into it. Ghulam featured a riveting soundtrack created by songwriting duo Jatin-Lalit, and the chemistry between Aamir and Rani was one of the biggest highlights in this box office hit underdog story.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) at Sangharsh (1999)

Psychological thriller by Tanuja Chandras sangharshstarring Preity Zinta, Ashutosh Rana and Akshay Kumar, was loosely based on the Oscar-winning classic Jonathan Demmes The silence of the lambs (1991). In Sangharch, Preity plays rookie CBI investigator Reet Oberoi who must find a serial child killer (Rana), much like Jodie Fosters Clarice Starling who engages in a series of mind games with serial killer Hannibal Lecter. When the killer kidnaps the child of an influential politician, Reet enlists the help of a languishing prison genius academic, played by Akshay, to find him. sangharsh stay away from cannibalism angle of Thesilenceofthelambs and replaces it with the concept of human sacrifice as a ritual. Rana, as a psychopathic child killer, steals the show with her menacing eyes and devious body language. sangharsh was one of the most successful films of 1999.

Reservoir Dogs (1992) at Blankets (2002)

2002 Sanjay Guptas action thriller Blankets was heavily inspired by Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s feature debut reservoir dogs (1992). Located in Los Angeles, Blankets follows six Indian criminals who plan an elaborate bank robbery. But things go horribly wrong, setting off a chain of suspicion, betrayal and violence between the men. It featured an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Kumar Gaurav, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, Namrata Singh Gujral, Rati Agnihotri, Rohit Roy, Isha Koppikar, and Malaika Arora. In an interview with DP-30, Tarantino credited Blankets as his favorite adaptation of his work. However Blankets abstain from bloodshed and the sand of reservoir dogs and resorts to melodrama at the end, Guptas’ adaptation stands on its own.

When Harry Met Sally (1989) at Hum Tum (2004)

Kunal Kohlis Hum Tum (2004) reminded us a lot of Rob Reiners classic romantic comedy from 1989 When Harry meets Sally, with Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. Both films followed the two protagonists’ many chance encounters in different places and under different circumstances. As they keep crossing paths over the years, the relationship between Karan and Rhea (played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji) begins to take shape in Hmm Tum, as he did with Harry and Sally. The two pairs go from acquaintances to casual friends to best friends and, finally, lovers. Supported by strong performances from Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, Jimmy Sheirgill, Isha Koppikar and Abhishek Bachchan, Hmm Tum became one of Bollywood’s biggest box office hits of the year.

A Few Good Men (1992) at Shaurya (2008)