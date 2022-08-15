Audrey Plaza Stars in This LA Noir MovieExBulletin



For a while now, it seems there isn’t a role too absurd or outrageous for Aubrey Plaza to play: an Instagram stalker in Ingrid goes westa naughty nun in the wee hours, a flesh-eating zombie in Life after Beth.

The character she embodies Criminal Emily an art school dropout who has mastered the art of credit card fraud seems almost understated by comparison. But while this is one of Plaza’s most straightforward dramatic performances, lacking his usual comedic touches, it’s also one of his strongest. She holds us to almost every moment of this captivating LA noir, about a woman whose luck ran out long ago and decides to take control of her life and livelihood.

Emily is technically already a criminal when we meet her: she has an aggravated assault conviction on her record, which prevents her from finding a steady job, let alone paying off her $70,000 in student loans. She barely manages to make food deliveries and share a crowded Los Angeles apartment with two roommates. Plaza plays the character with underdog tenacity Emily grew up in New Jersey, and you can hear that in her accent but also in the insight of someone who knows when to fight and when to go with the flow.

This talent suits her well when a lucrative but illegal opportunity comes her way. His task is to purchase expensive electronics using a fake credit card and then slip away before the theft is detected. Merchandise is picked up and resold, and Emily gets paid a whopping $200 for an hour of work. It’s only supposed to be a one-time thing, but Emily is quickly hooked and comes back for more.

The man who oversees this operation and takes her under his wing is Youcef, a Lebanese immigrant played by the charismatic Theo Rossi, from shows like Sons of Anarchy and Luke Cage. Youcef realizes that Emily is a very good con artist, partly because few people suspect her of being one. The film tacitly acknowledges the racist and sexist assumptions that would give a white woman an advantage in this profession. But it also immerses us in Emily’s feelings of fear, anxiety and elation as she begins to take on bigger and more important jobs. Soon she had her own little racket, printing credit cards and arranging sales herself.

As the job gets more dangerous, Emily realizes she’s going to need more than the pepper spray in her purse to defend herself. Writer-director John Patton Ford, making a solid debut feature, deftly ramps up the tension at key moments, and Plaza is both vulnerable and fierce as a woman having to find her own fight-or-flight answers in time. real.

A botched first job leads to a car chase that’s all the more harrowing for being so realistically staged. Youcef guides Emily through every step of her venture, and Plaza and Rossi’s chemistry deepens as their characters’ initially combative relationship gives way to romantic sparks. Naturally, their emotional bond will complicate their business dealings in all sorts of ways, some more believable than others.

As things start to go downhill, the film’s third-act plot gets a little too irregular for its own good. But if Criminal Emily isn’t always successful as an exercise in genre, it’s utterly captivating as a portrait of a woman still operating in survival mode. It’s telling that even with her new source of income, Emily takes nothing for granted and never stops working from every angle. She keeps trying to land an interview at a high-end advertising agency, where interns are supposed to work full-time for free. She keeps her job delivering food, even though the pay is lousy and the benefits nonexistent. What millions of American workers endure day in and day out, the film suggests, is no less abusive than any of Emily’s illegal activities. The film can be called Criminal Emilybut he reserves his harshest indictment for the society that has made it what it is.