Denise Dowse, ‘Insecure’ and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress, dies at 64 | Entertainment

Denise Dowse, a prolific performer known for her roles in “Insecure” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has died, her manager confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Sunday. She was 64 years old.

Dowse’s sister, Tracey Dowse, shared on social media last week that the actor had slipped into a coma brought on by “a virulent form of meningitis.” On Saturday, Tracey Dowse paid a loving tribute to Denise Dowse via her sister’s Instagram page.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has left to meet our family in eternal life,” she wrote.

“Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, an accomplished and illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my best friend and the last member of my family. Denise loved you all. love she has.”

Additionally, Tracey Dowse asked for privacy and “continued prayers” before adding that she would provide details of the memorial services “at a later date.”

“I’m so grateful for all the calls, texts, direct messages and silent prayers for my sister,” she said. “We couldn’t have done it so graciously and painlessly without all the prayer warriors around the world. Thank you for giving so selflessly.”

In the hit teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210,” Denise Dowse played Ms. Yvonne Teasley, the vice-principal at West Beverly Hills High School from 1991 to 2000. She also appeared as Judge Rebecca Damson during the three seasons of the early 2000s. legal drama “The Guardian”.

Most recently, she played Molly’s (Yvonne Orji) therapist, Dr. Rhonda Pine, in three seasons of Issa Rae’s acclaimed HBO comedy “Insecure,” which ran from 2016 to 2021. Her other credits TV shows included “Criminal Minds”, “Grey’s Anatomy”. , “”Good Trouble”, “Rocket Power”, “Roc”, “Touched by an Angel”, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, “Law & Order”, “Bones”, “9-1-1”, “Snowfall ,” “Emergencies,” “Charmed,” “Imposters,” “Secrets and Lies,” and “Seinfeld.”

In film, Dowse starred as talent manager Marlene Andre alongside Jamie Foxx’s Ray Charles in 2004’s “Ray.” She also shared the big screen with Samuel L. Jackson in 2005’s “Coach Carter” in as Principal Garrison inspired by an actual educator in Richmond, California. Dowse’s other film projects included “Sneakers” (1992), “Bio-Dome” (1996), “Starship Troopers” (1997), “Pleasantville” (1998), “Requiem for a Dream” (2000), “Dr. Dolittle 2” (2001), “Guess Who” (2005) and “Her Best Move” (2007).

The daughter of a US Navy officer, Dowse was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and started acting in third grade, according to a 2015 interview with Radio Brownstone. Although she moved frequently with her family, performance remained a priority and a constant during Dowse’s early life. By the time she reached high school, however, Dowse had a choice to make: would she join the Navy and follow in her father’s footsteps or pursue acting and follow her heart?

“I chose me,” Dowse told Brownstone Radio.

Dowse got her big break working as a background actress on the set of the 1980s sitcom, “ALF.” After the episode’s director gave Dowse a line of dialogue, Dowse was able to get union representation and an agent. Then his career began to take off.

In addition to his extensive film and television work, Dowse has directed a number of plays at the Amazing Grace Conservatory in Los Angeles, the Kirk Douglas Theater in Culver City (“Recorded in Hollywood”) and the Negro Ensemble Company in New York (“Daughters of the Fake”), according to the Hollywood journalist. For more than 18 years, Dowse was resident director and mentor at the Amazing Grace Conservatory, a theater training program for young creatives in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year Dowse’s feature debut ‘Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story’, starring Ledisi as the legendary gospel singer, premiered at the Pan African Film and Arts Festival in Los Angeles. .

Following Dowse’s death, the Amazing Grace Conservatory remembered “Mrs. Denise” as “a creative icon, dedicated to uplifting and shaping young minds through the arts.”

“You are forever loved, forever cherished and gone too soon,” the AGC said on Saturday. in a report.

“A master class and a beacon of light, you have taught ALL of us to do our best and never back down! We are your muffins, your legacy lives on, in every student, staff, parent, technician, musician and artist that you touched, you did EVERYTHING! Rest well Queen, your work has changed lives and touched millions.”

