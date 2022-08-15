Did you know? Sushant Singh Rajputs Paani Rumored To Mark Hollywood Star Jennifer Lawrence’s Bollywood Debut





Sushant Singh Rajput in his small career before his demise gave the Hindi film industry some of the most valuable films and his performances won acclaim there. While his career was still thriving, the actor was linked to many unmade films, some of which were made but not starring him. One such film that is still on the back burner is Paani, which was to be directed by Shekhar Kapur. But did you know it was rumored to mark Jennifer Lawrence’s Bollywood debut alongside Rajput? For the uninitiated, after working on the script for the film for a very long time, Shekhar Kapur in 2013 confirmed that Paani was performing and they had roped in Sushant to play the lead role. In no time, confirmation also came from the cast side and things started filming quickly. This is also when Jennifer stepped in. Yes, Jennifer Lawrence, who was ten years younger and already an Oscar winner, was rumored to be set to make her Hindi film debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in Paani. The speculations have only grown stronger over time. Read on to know everything you need to know about the same. Paani is a story set in a dystopian world without water. Sushant Singh Rajput and the leading lady were to play young lovers navigating the hellish landscape. Bollywood Life reports that talked about Jennifer Lawrence being roped in front of Sushant had an insider saying, Paani will be an expensive movie. The budget would be close to 150 crores. To justify that kind of money, the film will have to do well all over the world, and not just in India. Getting someone like Jennifer will ensure the film attracts international eyeballs as well. But it turned out to be just rumors as a few days later, Shekhar Kapur took to his Twitter and ended them by confirming that Jennifer Lawrence had not been approached for Paani. But fate was brutal on the project and star Sushant Singh Rajput never made it to the floors. Yash Raj Films, who supported him, then withdrew after three months of preparation. It was after Sushants died, Shekhar Kapur spoke about the day the film was shelved on an Instagram live with Manoj Bajpayee. When the movie was shelved and he realized he wasn’t making the movie, he cried a lot. I cried too. I cried every time he cried because I was so passionately and deeply involved in it, he said. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more! Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Pays Touching Tribute to Quantico Co-Star Anne Heche: It Was an Honor to Know You Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

