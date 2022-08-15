Anne Heche dies at 53, taken off life support following car accident in Los Angeles





Anne Heche, an actress whose television and film career spanned decades, has died. She was 53 years old. Reps for the actor confirmed to CBS News on Sunday that Heche was “quietly taken off life support,” just over a week after he crashed his car into a Los Angeles home. Its representatives revealed last week that Heche was in a coma and shouldn’t survive after suffering a severe brain injury. In an earlier statement on Thursday, they said Heche was on life support while a team worked to see if his organs could be donated, in accordance with his wishes. Anne Heche at the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2022. MARIO ANZUONI / REUTERS

“Today we lost a shining light, a kind and joyful soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend,” her family said in a statement Thursday. “Anne will be sorely missed, but she will survive through her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery to always stay true to her truth, spread her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have an impact sustainable .” Nothing was driving during the August 5 fire accidentwhen the car slammed into a two-story house and started a fire that took 59 firefighters more than an hour. The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement on Saturday saying it would not be investigating the crash further. “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work – particularly moving the needle for the acceptance of who you love,” Thursday’s statement said. The Aurora, Ohio native started acting in the 1980s, playing twins Vicki Hudson and Marley Love on the soap opera “Another World.” She made the transition to the big screen in the 1990s, with a supporting role in ‘The Juror’ and major roles in ‘Donnie Brasco’, ‘Volcano’, ‘Six Days Seven Nights’ and ‘Wag the Dog’. , among others. . She won a Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in the 2004 TV Movie “Gracie’s Choice.” Heche began publicly dating comedian Ellen DeGeneres in 1997. The two were one of the most high-profile gay couples of the decade. Heche later said the relationship cost her millions in lost opportunities and that she was escorted out of the 1997 premiere of “Volcano,” in which she had a starring role, for bringing DeGeneres as a date. But she remained active in the entertainment industry, with roles in dozens of other TV episodes and films over the years, a popular turn on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2020, and numerous projects in production at the time of his death. After breaking up with DeGeneres, Heche married cameraman Coleman Laffoon; they later divorced and she had a decade-long relationship with actor James Tupper. She is survived by two son. After





