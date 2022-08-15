Garth Brooks partners with Nashville to open downtown police station





A new honky-tonk bar isn’t the only Lower Broadway development on Garth Brooks’ radar. Brooks wants to team up with city leaders to open a police station next to his upcoming three-story entertainment space at 411 Broadway, according to a press release on Monday. The ever-popular “Friends In Low Places” singer would support development of the substation at no cost to taxpayers, the statement said. The space hopes to provide resources for the Metro Police and the Nashville Department of Transportation’s multimodal infrastructure to control traffic and safety in the bustling nightlife district. The mini-hub deal relies on support from the Metro Council. If approved by council, Metro will allow a banal condemnation for the development of a substation in an alley adjacent to Brooks’ bar. Lower Broadway is an iconic destination … but as Nashvillians well know, it can also create safety and traffic issues that my office is working to address on multiple fronts, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement. communicated. He continued, “These additional resources will add new tools to reduce traffic and improve community safety downtown while continuing to prioritize other initiatives for neighborhoods and families in Davidson County. Previously known as Downtown Sports ClubBrooks bought 411 Broadway for just under $48 million in December 2021, according to public records, more than $20 million off the building’s $27 million price in 2017. For its downtown space, the seven-time CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year partners with Nashville’s go-to restaurant and bar Strategic Hospitality, which previously operated the Downtown Sporting Club. Prior to the Sporting Club, the building housed the Paradise Park Trailer Resort. Brooks said earlier this year he envisioned “a classic honky-tonk that welcomes everyone, encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the birthplace of country music.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/music/2022/08/15/garth-brooks-teaming-nashville-open-downtown-police-substation/10327783002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos