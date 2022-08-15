The Girlfriend Who Didnt Exist: Manti Teo’s hoax sympathetically revisited | NFL

TTwo sports scandals dominated the American news cycle at the start of 2013: the disgrace of Lance Armstrong and the humiliation of college football player Manti Teo. But if Armstrong is slow to confess that he doped to win his seven Tour de France titles, he tells a story about the rotten heart of American success that felt, four decades after Watergate, somehow traditional. , the Teo case seemed to offer a warning about the dangers of the internet at a time when techno-optimism was still all the rage before bot accounts, misinformation and online harassment became features of everyday life. According a new two-part documentary about the ordeal of Teos, however, premiering this Tuesday on Netflix, the scandal should be understood as more than just the catfishing tale as it is often portrayed. As it is framed in The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Existthe romantic hoax at the heart of Teos’ national humiliation dealt with much deeper and more interesting questions of identity, faith and belonging for minorities, especially in early 21st century America.

Nearly a decade after the story became a topic of memory, the outline of the Teo scandal is still fairly well known: Teo, a Samoan-Hawaiian star linebacker at Notre Dame, claimed that his grandmother and granddaughter friend had died on the same day in December. 2012. An outpouring of national sympathy propelled Teo to new heights of on-field excellence, Notre Dame finished the regular season undefeated, and Teo seemed destined to become a first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. There was only one problem, however, and in January 2013, that problem became international news: Teos’ girlfriend, Lennay Kekua, was not real. In fact, Kekua, who claimed to be a student at Stanford and with whom Teo had had a purely online relationship, was the Facebook creation of a young man also, like Teo, of Samoan ancestry from Seattle.

For Teo, the transformation was both rapid and brutal. Literally overnight, he went from an athletic pin-up girl who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated to a worldwide joke.

As the story reverberated across the internet, Teoo was portrayed as both a jerk (Saturday Night Live showed Teo telling a presenter About when he found out Lennay was dead: A few months ago she called me and said, “Hey, I’ve got some bad news, I’m dead, and I said: “Oh no, do you need to be driven to the funeral?”), and, potentially, a liar: Many experts have speculated that Teo may have been an accomplice to the scheme all along as a means of ‘getting national attention.’ A filthy undertow of homophobia has accompanied the salaciousness with which Teos’ trauma has been covered, dissected and watched (sportswriter Mike Florio told MSNBC’s The Ed Show, teams want to know if Manti Teo is gay or not. They just want to know.), while one news report added a bit of racism for good measure, portraying the whole affair as a bizarre Polynesian plot to embarrass Teo.

The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist walks through this story while showing Teo today what he’s probably always been: a fundamentally decent, hardworking young man of deep Mormon faith who may have been a bit too naive for the age of internet militarization. One scene shows Teo explaining how he turned to a lawyer uncle for advice after the supposedly dead Lenay called him in late December 2012 to tell him she was in fact still alive. My uncle immediately said, I think you’re getting caught. And that was the first time anyone had mentioned the term catfish. I didn’t know what catfishing was. Even when he explained what it was, I still couldn’t understand what it entailed.

The hoax, Naya Tuiasosopo, who has since come out as a trans woman and uses her pronouns, invented Lennay and gave her a Facebook profile with photos stolen from a former high school classmate and a whole constellation of extended family members and friends. It was through this Facebook account that the first contact with Teo was made; it was only through Tuiasosopos’ genius for mimicking the female voice that the relationship held together through months of texting and phone calls.

A note appended to the beginning of each episode of The Girlfriend Who Didnt Exist, which features extensive interview footage with Teo and Tuiasosopo, indicates that at the time of filming, the subjects were unaware that [Tuiasosopo] identifies as a transgender woman. The result is that most of the participants in the documentary unwittingly go by the name Tuiasosopo; this seems particularly unfortunate since what makes the series most interesting is the insight it offers into Tuiasosopos’ state of mind as the author of the hoax. What emerges from this portrait is the deep confusion that Tuiasosopo felt about her own identity at the time she created Lennay.

Lennay’s profile wasn’t necessarily a way out but a path to something else, she says. At that moment, I knew for sure that there was something inside of me that just wanted to scream and say, why am I different? There have been a few online dating where it was like, These guys are cute. Let’s see where this leads. I knew what was right and what was wrong, but I was too in love to be looked at that way. It was completely selfish, but that’s what made me happy. It was what I wanted to be a reality.

The glue that held Teo and Lenay/Naya together was not the internet as a mere tool in the story as their common background. Even if Lennay was fake, Tuaisosopo imbued the character with his own personality, his own interests, his own musical tastes and, more tellingly, his own ethnicity. Teo and Tuiasosopo were both young people of Samoan descent and the same age they are now in their early thirties, trying to navigate family and faith commitments, two particularly important components of Samoan identity. , with the sometimes conflicting energies of life in America.

Manti Teo is interviewed by Katie Couric in the days after the hoax was unraveled in 2013. Photograph: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/AP

For many American Samoans, football is often the connection to the larger culture around them. Tuiasosopo comes from a distinguished footballing family. His dad played at USC, his uncle played for the Rams, and his cousin played for the Raiders. She got into football as a child in an effort to live up to that legacy.

But I hate football, she says in The Girlfriend Who Didnt Exist. I just wanted to play football out of obedience, and I wanted to please my dad. But I totally felt that heaviness of fear. I didn’t have the guts to just be like, you know what, this is who I am. I truly believed in my heart, being a man from birth, I could never be whoever I wanted. It was then that I decided that I would be able to have this experience in a woman’s life, even if it was wrong.

Teo experienced things differently: the love of football came naturally, and as a high school player it was obvious he was destined for great things. As their online relationship grew, Lennay even advised Teo on his defensive work, texting him saying things like, I encourage you baby to manage the pace and flow of your defense baby. Tuiasosopo explains: Because we could have these kinds of conversations, Lennay became a rock for him.

But it’s their shared history and their shared quest that makes Teo and Tuiasosopo’s story, unfortunate as it is, so gripping: whether they did it in rebellion against sport or in concert with it, football became for both of them the backdrop against which they projected their plans to fit in, as children of ethnic minorities, in a white-dominated America.

Tuiasosopo returned to American Samoa after the scandal broke and found support among the local LGBTQ population, which includes a large and well-established community of people who identify as faafafine, meaning third gender or non-binary.

I just had to start living my life, she said. And I wanted to be able to live my trans life. I still feel awful [about the hoax], and sometimes I wish it was all undone. But also another part of me was like, I learned so much about who I am today and who I want to become from the lessons I learned throughout Lennay’s life.

For Teo, the years since the hoax became public may have been less kind: He enjoyed three moderately successful seasons at the San Diego Chargers as a second-round draft pick in 2013, but his last game in the NFL was in 2019. In the minutes before his first preseason game for the Chargers in 2013, he felt his whole body go numb.

The first three years with the Chargers were like that. And that was such a big contrast to that kid from Notre Dame. The soccer field was my domain, you know. For example, when I’m on the football field, I feel like no one can beat me. And I played free, and I played fast, and I played physical. And that’s what made me great, he says. Now I go to the NFL and question everything. Every day I was just trying to figure out how to get rid of this anxiety, this numbness, this tingling. I’m trying to figure out all these ways of reprogramming myself. Eventually he went to see a therapist who told him to forgive himself for the prank: what happened to you was not your fault, the therapist told him.

Despite this breakthrough, the documentary clarifies that for Teo, the experience remains a deep source of trauma: I’m going to take all this shit, he says. I’ll take all the jokes, I’ll take all the memes, so I can be an inspiration to whoever needs me. Hopefully, by venting their pain so publicly, Teo and Tuiasosopo will find some peace in their quest to restart their still-young lives and finally find their own place in the vicious turbulence of 2020s America.