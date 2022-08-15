Federal trial of R. Kelly in Chicago: what you need to know

Placeholder while loading article actions

R. Kelly, the disgraced Grammy-winning superstar who faced three decades of sexual misconduct allegations before his conviction last year for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, returns to his hometown of Chicago on Monday for another round federal charges that include creating child pornography. and obstruction of justice. The trial of the 55-year-old hitman, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, begins August 15 with jury selection at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in downtown Chicago. One of the main charges against Kelly is that he and his associates rigged his 2008 state trial in Chicago, where Kelly beat child pornography charges.

Kelly and his co-defendants, two former employees, have all pleaded not guilty.

This federal trial is likely to rehash many issues from the 2008 case, but this time Kelly’s accuser is expected to testify against him. Several of the other four victims, who were each between 13 and 17 years old when they met Kelly, are expected to testify.

Kelly rose to fame in the 1990s with sexual and emotional hits like Bump N Grind and the three-time Grammy winner I Believe I Can Fly. He remained at the top of his perch in pop culture for another decade and more despite stubborn reporting on allegations of sexual abuse of young women and girls, his 2008 child pornography trial and the revelation that he married late R&B star Aaliyah when she was just 15. He went on to collaborate with artists such as Lady Gaga and Chance the Rapper and remained a draw well into the 2010s.

Kelly’s legal troubles came to a head after the 2019 Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly introduced a new generation to the longstanding charges against Kelly. After the series went public, Cook County District Attorney Kim Foxx in Chicago issued a call for all potential witnesses to come forward.

Kelly is already serving a 30-year sentence from his federal trial in New York, but could face decades more in prison if convicted at the Chicago trial. Here’s what you need to know at the start of this trial.

What is the federal trial of R. Kelly in Chicago about?

Kelly’s current lawsuit stems from his 2019 indictment in the Northern District of Illinois on more than a dozen criminal charges related to his allegations of sexual abuse of girls who were under 18 at the time. .

He faces five counts of incitement of a minor to criminal sexual activity; a combined two counts of conspiracy to obstruct a federal investigation in his 2008 trial; and a combination of six child pornography has four counts for producing and two counts for receiving videos.

Prosecutors allege Kelly met the girls in the mid to late 1990s, when they were middle and high school aged. He is accused of having sexual contact and filming them in sexual acts before the age of 18. The youngest victim, named in court documents as Minor 1, was the child subject of an infamous sent anonymously to the Chicago Sun-Times in 2002 which reportedly showed Kelly sexually abusing the girl and urinating on her.

Kelly is on trial alongside two former employees who prosecutors say helped destroy evidence and pay off and otherwise coerce witnesses who may have harmed him during his 2008 trial.

U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber presides.

What is the connection between this lawsuit and the 2008 R. Kellys lawsuit?

The 2002 videotape sent to the Sun-Times led to Kelly’s indictment later that year on child pornography charges.

Kelly’s legal team at the time was a savvy team of seasoned defense attorneys familiar with the bare-knuckle legal tactics of the 26th and Cal, the nickname for Chicago’s notorious criminal courthouse. Like the Chicago Tribune recently detailed, Kellys attorneys filed dozens of motions and successfully delayed the trial for five years. In the meantime, Kelly, who pleaded not guilty and was released on bail, continued to make hits and build his career.

Crucially, the girl from the videotape, whom prosecutors identified as the 13-year-old victim and Kelly’s goddaughter, refused to testify, and several of her relatives denied that it was her on the tape. The jurors ultimately thought they could not be certain of the girls’ identities and voted to acquit Kelly of all charges after less than a day of deliberation.

Now federal prosecutors say they have evidence that Kelly and his associates conspired to pay off witnesses and prevent them from cooperating with investigators, including the family of the girl in the video. Now in her 30s, Kelly’s alleged victim, who declined to testify in 2008, is expected to speak at the federal trial and identify herself as the child in the video. His mother is also expected to testify to the same, according to court documents.

How do the federal trials of R. Kelly in New York and Chicago differ?

A Brooklyn jury convicted Kelly in 2021 on another list of federal charges: racketeering and sex trafficking. Federal prosecutors in New York argued that Kelly was effectively the head of a criminal enterprise that used star money, fame and influence to procure young girls whom he would often abuse and film. .

What to know about R. Kellys sex trafficking and racketeering trial

Fifty witnesses testified in the singers’ five-week trial, many describing harrowing accounts of how he would use his star power to lure young fans or aspiring musicians into his orbit and later abuse them.

The lawsuit also covered details of Kelly’s secret 1994 marriage to R&B singer Aaliyah, then his 15-year-old protege, which ended in an annulment. Witnesses said Kelly married her for legal protection while he abused her and bribed a government official to create a fake ID showing she was an adult.

Who are R. Kelly’s co-defendants?

Derrel McDavid, his former manager, and Milton June Brown, his former employee, are also on trial along with Kelly. McDavid is accused of conspiring with Kelly to rig the 2008 trial in Chicago, while Brown is accused of receiving child pornography.

Prosecutors allege that beginning in 2001, when Kelly realized that some of the videotapes of him engaging in sex acts with girls were missing, he worked with McDavid to find them and pay witnesses on Kellys behalf to conceal any evidence of wrongdoing. McDavid is also accused of tricking witnesses in the 2008 trial, including the videotaped girl’s father, into lying to prosecutors to protect Kelly in exchange for financial settlements and gifts.

R. Kelly fan accused of planning to storm DA’s offices

Brown, according to prosecutors, also conspired to find Kelly’s videos and buy them back in an effort to destroy or hide evidence. Both men, like Kelly, pleaded not guilty.

What did Kelly say about the charges against him?

Kelly pleaded not guilty to the charges. Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s defense attorney, said on Twitter last week the government has an incredible advantage over Kelly in part because of media scrutiny of her previous case, and said it would be difficult to find 12 people who can be fair given the media war against my client.

Bonjean is a veteran criminal defense attorney known for taking on tough cases; Last year, she successfully helped disgraced comedian Bill Cosby get his sexual assault conviction overturned.

Does Kelly face other charges?