Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on vacation: ‘Ranbir Kapoor, he lives up to Kapoor’s last name’





Actor Arjun Kapoor took some playful digs at Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan during his appearance on Coffee with Karan, which also starred his cousin, actor Sonam Kapoor. During the Rapid Fire round which Arjun eventually won, Karan Johar presented him with a hypothetical situation.

Karan asked, “If you were on vacation with your friends from the industry, who would be obsessed with selfies?” Arjun replied, “Varun would take selfies because then he would like to promote even the holidays because he is so good at promoting.” Karan asked, “Who would be drunk?” Arjun replied, “Ranbir Kapoor lives up to the Kapoor surname from time to time, so Ranbir, definitely.” KJo’s next question, “Flirting with strangers?” Arjun replied, “Aditya Roy Kapur.” During the rapid fire, Arjun asked about the greatest gesture he made for love. He replied, “Go out and own it.” Arjun Kapoor had also spoken about his relationship with Malaika Arora and why they took so long to go public. He said, I will always think of everyone first. It’s my choice to be with her, but I can’t expect everyone to understand. You have to let it grow. I can’t expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to adapt to everyone, including the public eye. It’s not that we haven’t talked about it as a couple. But there are small steps. There is a basic understanding that she had a life, that she has a son, and that I come from a past that is aware of that. You cannot dictate the moral compass of the country. The actor also explained that his whole family had made things much easier and told him that everything was fine and that he didn’t need to think about it too much.

