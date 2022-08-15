Vijay Deverakonda REJECTED Karan Johar’s Bollywood offer

Vijay Deverakonda leaves no stone unturned to ensure his upcoming sports drama, Liger, is a huge hit. As part of the promotions, Arjun Reddy star attended a press conference in Hyderabad today. During the interaction, he shared how he bagged his first Bollywood movie. He was quoted saying, “After watching Arjun Reddy, Karan Johar offered me to do a Bollywood movie, then I wasn’t ready, and now we approached Liger because he has the pan- Indian. He supported us well in all aspects.”

The Dear Comrade actor attended an event in Chennai yesterday, where he turned heads with his chic sense of style in a black lungi paired with a basic white t-shirt and leather jacket. Her promotional wardrobe has recently kept the fashion police on their toes.

Speaking at an event in Mumbi, he spoke about his character in the film: “My character in the film has a stuttering problem and that made it more interesting,” Vijay said. “On the one hand, he’s the guy who’s so physically strong and intimidating to others, he’s a fighter, but he can’t even say the simple three words ‘I love you’ to the girl that he likes.”

As Liger nears its release on August 25 this year, the project has already created a lot of buzz nationwide. Besides VD as a speech impaired MMA fighter and Ananya Panday as his love interest, this action artist also stars Ronit Roy as a trainer and Ramya Krishna as a mother, as well as legendary boxer Mike Tyson in an extended cameo.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh and funded by Dharma Productions, the project was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

