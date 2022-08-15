Bollywood horror show: Big stars are losing their shine, experts blame lack of creativity





Mumbai: The box office debacle of two of Bollywood’s biggest films this year – ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ – has sent shockwaves through the Hindi film industry, which has already seen a series of flops and pinned his hopes on Aamir Khan’s remake of the 1994 classic “Forrest Gump.” Experts said a combination of factors were responsible for the debacles, including Bollywood’s growing disconnect with the masses, a lack of creativity, flawed storytelling and an overemphasis on stars. “Bollywood filmmakers need a reality check,” said business analyst Shaaminder Malik. “The films they produce are simply not in touch with moviegoers. They spend a lot on actors’ and directors’ fees, but not a lot on developing stories. Today, when a viewer is exposed to cinema one-click global, an inferior product isn’t going to attract it to theaters.”

According to industry estimates, Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, made on a budget of over 210 crores, only managed to collect 45 crores at the domestic box office over the five-day long weekend. . The film opened to mixed reviews on Thursday, and the numbers dropped further over the weekend. Akshay Kumar’s “Raksha Bandhan” had an even worse opening. The movie, which cost over 120 crore, could only gross 33-35 crore by Monday according to various estimates. Many shows of both films were canceled by theater owners due to low occupancy, and screens were also reduced after the first day, experts said. “Watching a movie in a cinema has become an expensive affair,” said a producer, who did not wish to be named. “PVR just said that they have increased the prices for tickets and F&B. For a family of four, a movie now costs between 1,500 and 3,000. In a value conscious market like India, if a viewer thinks the movie doesn’t deserve that kind of expense, she’s willing to wait 4-8 weeks for it to be released on OTT.” Another reason, which many experts point to for the fiasco, could be the boycott campaign against stars and Bollywood in general. However, none of them were ready to justify the impact of the social media boycott. “As word of mouth helps a film, such calls for boycotts also impact collections, especially in today’s environment,” said the head of a film studio. “It’s getting harder and harder to make a movie. There’s no indemnity against such a boycott either. Most stars take their money and walk away, and it’s up to the studios, who finance the films, that it is up to face the free kick.” Malik added that the lack of marketing is also an issue. “There are so many movies waiting to be released, but unlike before, producers aren’t spending enough on the right marketing to create enough buzz and are relying solely on star power to attract audiences, which clearly isn’t working. more,” Malik said. The industry is now pinning its hopes on Ranbir Kapoor’s “Brahmastra” (September 9), Hrithik Roshan’s “Vikram Vedha” (September 30), Akshay Kumar’s “Ram Setu” and Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathan”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/media/entertainment/bollywood-horror-show-big-stars-lose-sparkle-experts-blame-lack-of-creativity/articleshow/93577733.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos