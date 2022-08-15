Who is Alia Bhatt? Actor talks Indian movies, Gal Gadot, pregnancy fashion and the Brahmstra trilogy





British-Indian actor Alia Bhatt is one of India’s highest paid movie stars. The 29-year-old comes from a family of filmmakers (her father, Hindi director Mahesh Bhatt, gave her her first acting job when she was five) and has starred in more than 25 films over the of his two-decade career. But Bhatt is just getting started. Despite her extraordinary accomplishments, she is still somewhat less well known in America. That’s About To Change After The Dark Comedy Releases darlingsabout a daughter and her mother seeking revenge on an abusive husband, which premiered on Netflix on August 5 with the highest global aperture for a non-English language film. Bhatt also received his first producer credit on the film. This fall, she will star in Disneys Brahmstra trilogy, which presents for the first time an Indian cinematic universe, called the Astraverse. In the first movie, Brahmstra Part One: Shiva, Bhatt plays Isha opposite her real husband, Ranbir Kapoor, as Shiva. The film will have its world premiere on September 9. According bollywood hungamathe story is inspired by Indian mythology and set in the modern world with epic storytelling and themes of love and hope. Deadline reports that it is one of the most expensive Bollywood productions of all time. And, as if a groundbreaking franchise wasn’t enough, next year Bhatt will work alongside Gal Gadot in Netflix’s American spy thriller. Stone heart, also starring Jamie Dornan. She handles it all just weeks after telling him 70 million followers on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with Kapoor. Nonetheless, during our Zoom interview, which takes place at 9:30 p.m. Mumbai time, she is sweet and professional, if not a little understandably tired, and is wearing her husband’s oversized t-shirt. She’s as relatable as any global superstar can be. Here, Bhatt opens up to Charm about performing, his love of napping, and more. Charm: What’s your favorite way to spend a day when you’re not on set? Alia Bhat: I love to take a nap. So whenever I get the chance to take a nap, I take it. And if I don’t feel too diapered, I go to bed and watch a TV show. you play with Gal Gadot in Stone heart Next year. How did you celebrate getting the role? It was early in the morning and I was so exhausted, but as soon as I got the call with the news, all my exhaustion went away because I was so excited. I was also in the middle of a shoot, so I said, guys, please have a glass of champagne on my behalf because I can’t do this. I don’t know if they actually did, but it was kind of my cute way of celebrating. What was it like working with Gal Gadot? She has one of the kindest energies I’ve witnessed because she’s so hardworking and so warm. You meet her and you feel like you’ve known her all your life. I can see why people connect with her so much because she just has the most enlightening and kind eyes, which translates on camera.

