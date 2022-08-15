Akshay Kumar to Arjun Kapoor, Bollywood Celebrities Share Independence Day Wishes – ThePrint – ANIFeed





New Delhi [India]Aug. 15 (ANI): As India marked its 76th Independence Day on Monday, several Bollywoods Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others, marked the occasion by raising flags and wishing fans. Akshay took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo of him holding a mini Indian flag. “Swatantrata ki keemat, itne balidaan dekar jaani hai. Always cherish this freedom. Happy Independence Day. #Indeat75.” Arjun Kapoor also shared an image of him holding the national flag. In the caption, he wrote: “Jhanda oocha rahe humara. Happy 75th Independence Day of India!!!” Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video of him spending the day with BSF’s jawans. He wrote: “Inspirational stories. Eternal memories. Grateful beyond words. Jai Hind! #Happy Independence Day.” Actor Kunal Kemmu posted a photo of himself with his wife, Soha Ali Khan, and daughter, who held the Indian flag. He captioned it, “Where the spirit is fearless and the head held high… #jaihind #happyindependenceday #harghartiranga #75thindependenceday.” Hrithik Roshan shared an Instagram story that read, “Celebrating India’s power, strength and boundless potential. From white, green and blue revolutions to tremendous scientific achievements, technological developments and sporting milestones… Our India stands tall with the strength of our relentless defense forces. There is so much and more to love, be proud of and celebrate. Here’s to our independence!! Jai Hind. Kriti Sanon also shared a video on her Insta story, in which she held the national flag in her hand as she stood on the balcony. She wrote: “Happy 75 years of independence everyone!! proud Indian #HARGHARTIRANGA. (ANI) This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.

