Entertainment
Celebrate Independence Day With These Bollywood Movies
Today is the 75th Independence Day and the time of year we celebrate as a nation. The day brings with it a wave of patriotism across the country each year. This is the time when we all come together to be the flag bearers of our nation.
Everyone has their own way of celebrating Independence Day. We all remember the extended assemblies and cultural functions of our schools with patriotic songs played in the back, filling us all with pure excitement. We have come a long way since 1947 and still, this day brings the whole country together to celebrate this occasion.
As we celebrate Independence Day and work from home, this day is all about spending quality time with family. Our film industry has never been shy about giving us classic patriotic films that will leave us all loving our country a little more.
If you don’t know what to watch this Independence Day, don’t worry! We offer you a list of films for your patriotism:
Rank of Basanti
A beautiful story of college friends turned rebels that resonates with the heroes of the Indian freedom struggle. The film is a celebration not only of our country, but also of youth. It’s bound to give you goosebumps at times and make you nostalgic for your college days and the days when there was no worry in the world. With an amazing cast and plot, this is a movie you can never go wrong with. Plus, this movie’s album has mood lifters and songs that will make you cry, a complete package. You can watch it on Netflix.
River
If this movie has to be described in one word, it’s “classic”. Every frame, every dialogue in this film simply screams iconic. When this movie came out, it was something Indian audiences had never seen before. He revolutionized cinema in many ways and it’s only fair that he got his due. If it’s been a while since you last watched this classic, go bless yourself by watching it one more time this Sunday. Yes, it has a long playtime and you won’t complain about it once you start watching it. It is available for you on Netflix.
Swades
A film that touched so many people and is still taught in film schools, it is certainly one of our very own King of Bollywood’s best. He is subtle in his approach with his heart in the right place. The film will leave you inspired and overwhelmed. You can stream it on Netflix.
Lakshya
It is a film that is loved by many, especially millennials. The story of an unambitious young boy joining the Indian Army and finding purpose, it’s as much a coming of age story as it is a patriotic story and that’s what makes it so special . The fact that it is directed by Farhan Akhtar is the icing on the cake. With amazing tracks and a good plot, it’s a must see if you want a dose of encouragement and motivation. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Razi
With a female protagonist for a change, this movie is fun to watch, especially for Alia Bhatt’s performance. Again, there is no unnecessary hatred here, just sincerity and love for his nation. It’s a well-crafted film that will leave you speechless. Vicky Kaushal, another actor you can always count on to do her role justice, also shares the screen with Alia. The dynamic of Indo-Pakistani relations depicted in this film is not strong. Watching this movie will be an exciting experience and it is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Shershah
This is the youngest film on this list as it was released only a few days ago, however, the number of acclaim it garners nationwide is a testament enough to its quality. Based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, this is Siddharth Malhotra’s best performance to date. The film is as human as it gets and is sure to make you smile, fall in love with Captain Vikram Batra and his charming cheerful happy personality and break your heart at the end. If you want to watch something you’ve never seen before, you can definitely watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
We hope this will help you organize your Independence Day with your family. Even if you’ve watched all of these movies, Independence Day is just another reason to watch them again.
This story is a replug on the occasion of Independence Day
Sources
2/ https://www.cityspidey.com/news/18729/celebrate-independence-day-with-these-bollywood-films
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- European heatwave: France and Germany grapple with effects of extreme heat – BBC News August 15, 2022
- Navigate the Windows folder structure using PowerShell August 15, 2022
- Oder River: the mystery of the massive fish die-off continues as no toxic substances are found | rivers August 15, 2022
- Boris Johnson filmed in a supermarket during the holidays in Greece as he takes time off until the weekend August 15, 2022
- Discover how cricket unites migrant communities with SBS’s new podcast Colors of Cricket – Campaign Brief WA August 15, 2022