Celebrate Independence Day With These Bollywood Movies

Today is the 75th Independence Day and the time of year we celebrate as a nation. The day brings with it a wave of patriotism across the country each year. This is the time when we all come together to be the flag bearers of our nation.

Everyone has their own way of celebrating Independence Day. We all remember the extended assemblies and cultural functions of our schools with patriotic songs played in the back, filling us all with pure excitement. We have come a long way since 1947 and still, this day brings the whole country together to celebrate this occasion.

As we celebrate Independence Day and work from home, this day is all about spending quality time with family. Our film industry has never been shy about giving us classic patriotic films that will leave us all loving our country a little more.

If you don’t know what to watch this Independence Day, don’t worry! We offer you a list of films for your patriotism:

Rank of Basanti

Credit: Cinema Companion

A beautiful story of college friends turned rebels that resonates with the heroes of the Indian freedom struggle. The film is a celebration not only of our country, but also of youth. It’s bound to give you goosebumps at times and make you nostalgic for your college days and the days when there was no worry in the world. With an amazing cast and plot, this is a movie you can never go wrong with. Plus, this movie’s album has mood lifters and songs that will make you cry, a complete package. You can watch it on Netflix.

River

1 credit

If this movie has to be described in one word, it’s “classic”. Every frame, every dialogue in this film simply screams iconic. When this movie came out, it was something Indian audiences had never seen before. He revolutionized cinema in many ways and it’s only fair that he got his due. If it’s been a while since you last watched this classic, go bless yourself by watching it one more time this Sunday. Yes, it has a long playtime and you won’t complain about it once you start watching it. It is available for you on Netflix.

Swades

1 credit

A film that touched so many people and is still taught in film schools, it is certainly one of our very own King of Bollywood’s best. He is subtle in his approach with his heart in the right place. The film will leave you inspired and overwhelmed. You can stream it on Netflix.

Lakshya

1 credit

It is a film that is loved by many, especially millennials. The story of an unambitious young boy joining the Indian Army and finding purpose, it’s as much a coming of age story as it is a patriotic story and that’s what makes it so special . The fact that it is directed by Farhan Akhtar is the icing on the cake. With amazing tracks and a good plot, it’s a must see if you want a dose of encouragement and motivation. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Razi

Credit: Nagpur today

With a female protagonist for a change, this movie is fun to watch, especially for Alia Bhatt’s performance. Again, there is no unnecessary hatred here, just sincerity and love for his nation. It’s a well-crafted film that will leave you speechless. Vicky Kaushal, another actor you can always count on to do her role justice, also shares the screen with Alia. The dynamic of Indo-Pakistani relations depicted in this film is not strong. Watching this movie will be an exciting experience and it is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Shershah

Credits: Zee5

This is the youngest film on this list as it was released only a few days ago, however, the number of acclaim it garners nationwide is a testament enough to its quality. Based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, this is Siddharth Malhotra’s best performance to date. The film is as human as it gets and is sure to make you smile, fall in love with Captain Vikram Batra and his charming cheerful happy personality and break your heart at the end. If you want to watch something you’ve never seen before, you can definitely watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

We hope this will help you organize your Independence Day with your family. Even if you’ve watched all of these movies, Independence Day is just another reason to watch them again.

This story is a replug on the occasion of Independence Day