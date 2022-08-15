Bollywood Celebrities Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra wish everyone a Happy 75th I





India today celebrates its 75th year of independence from the British Empire. On this Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, hoisted the Indian flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. He donned an outfit in the colors of the Indian flag. Many Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra among others have taken to social media to wish their fellow Indians a Happy Independence Day. Bollywood actor Salman Khan posted a picture of himself holding the Indian flag. He captioned the post, Wishing everyone a very happy 75th Independence Day.. Jai Hind (sic) Shah Rukh Khan also took to instagram to post a video of him and his family hoisting the tricolor. Teaching young people at home the essence and sacrifice of our freedom fighters for our country India will take a few more sessions. But having the little one hoist the flag made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly (sic), he wrote with the post. Priyanka Chopra also shared a compilation video of various flags being raised, captioned, Celebrating 75 Years of FreedomHappy Independence Day. Also Read:South Indian Celebrities Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi Wish Everyone a Happy 75th Independence Day Akshay Kumar posted a photo of himself on Instagram holding the Indian flag. He wrote: (We understood the price of freedom after making these sacrifices). Always cherish this freedom. Happy #IndependenceDay @Indiaat75 (sic), Actor Abhishek Bachchan also shared a photo of himself raising the flag in Melbourne, Australia. He wrote, Verified. (Our India is better than everyone) Happy #75thYearOfIndependenceDay!! (sic) Ajay Devgn also shared a video of himself celebrating Independence Day on a film set. He captioned the message, 75 years of independence; a happy and proud moment for each of us. May we go from strength to strength. Happy Independence Day to all (sic). Read also: 75 years of independence: what independence means for stylist Prasad Bidapa and model Irene Augustin Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor also shared an Independence Day wish on his instagram story. Actress Anushka Sharma posted a photo of herself with Virat Kohli with the tricolor visible in the background. She captioned the post, Celebrating 75 years of our independence, wishing all Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceday! Jai Hind (sic). Actor Anil Kapoor shared a video of himself sprinting while holding the Indian flag. The actor captioned the post, 75 years of Indian independence!!! Hold your head up high! Jai Hind (sic). Bollywood actor, Ritesh Deshmukh also shared a video of him raising the flag, writing, Happy Independence Day. Let us bow our heads in honor of every brave soul who fought for our azaadi and salute our soldiers who have protected our borders for 75 years, so that we can experience the luxury called freedom. (sic) Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to post a video of himself holding the tricolor. Celebrating 75 glorious years of freedom… #HarGharTiranga

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indulgexpress.com/entertainment/celebs/2022/aug/15/bollywood-celebrities-salman-khan-shah-rukh-khan-and-priyanka-chopra-wish-everybody-a-happy-75th-43228.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

