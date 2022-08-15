



YOUNG THE GIANT: American Bollywood Tour takes place Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT at the Beacon Theater with tickets starting at $39.50 In the best interests of fans and staff, the event organizer will continue to monitor local COVID-19 trends and will meet or exceed protocols mandated by local governments. By purchasing tickets to this event, you agree to abide by the health and safety measures in effect at the time of the event, which may include, but are not limited to, wearing masks, providing proof vaccination status and/or providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Government mandates, venue protocols and event requirements are subject to change. For more information, please search for your event on www.beacontheatre.com. Note: There are no public elevators in the Beacon Theatre, which opened in 1929. In 1979, the historic site was designated a National Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Tickets for customers with disabilities can be purchased by the following methods: By visiting www.ticketmaster.com By calling the Ticketmaster sales line at (866) – 858-0008 By calling the Beacon Theater Disability Services Department at ( 212) 465-6085 In person at the Beacon Box Office (see box office hours above) Wheelchairs and transfer seats are reserved exclusively for customers with accessible needs and their companions. Accessible seating is intended for use by a person with reduced mobility or other disability who requires the accessible features of accessible seating due to a disability, and that person’s companions. Radio City Music Hall reserves the right to investigate potential misuse of accessible seating and to take all appropriate action against persons who fraudulently obtain tickets for accessible seating. While tickets for accessible seats lawfully purchased for the use of a person with a disability may be transferred to another person under the same terms and conditions applicable to other tickets, in the event that ticket is transferred to a non-disabled person , Radio City reserves the right to transfer this person to other available seats Service Animals Pets are not permitted at the Beacon Theater The Beacon has very specific policies regarding service and emotional support animals. Please visit www.beacontheatre.com for more information on admitting your pet. Assistive listening devices (ALD) These devices are available on request from customer services. There is no charge for this service. However, you will be asked for an ID and will be returned to you once the device is re-registered. Wheelchair Storage For customers who wish to transfer to a seat from their wheelchair, we will store your wheelchair in the back of the seating section and issue you a claim cheque. 212-465-6085 Tickets for patrons with disabilities can be purchased by the following methods: Visit www.Ticketmaster.com Call Ticketmaster Phones at 866-858-0008 In person at the Beacon Box Office Call the Beacon Theater Disabled Services Department at 212 465 -6085 Disabled spaces are reserved for the exclusive use of disabled customers and their guests and the purchase or use of these spaces by non-disabled persons is strictly prohibited and may result in eviction and/or forfeiture of ticket price. If the person with a disability cannot attend an event for which they purchased tickets, call the Department of Disability Services before the event takes place for further instructions. Monday to Friday, between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

