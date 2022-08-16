Johnny Depp to Direct ‘Modigliani’ Biopic About Italian Artist – The Hollywood Reporter





Johnny Depp lined up his first directorial gig in 25 years, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal. A quarter century after directing himself and Marlon Brando in 1997 The bravehis directorial debut, Depp is expected to step behind the camera to Modiglianion Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, and will co-produce alongside Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. Based on the play by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski, the film will tell the story of the painter and sculptor in Paris in 1916. Long considered a critical and commercial failure by himself, Modigliani navigates 48 hectic and eventful hours that will become a turning point in his life, ultimately solidifying his reputation as a legend artistic. THR understands that production is set to begin in Europe in the spring of 2023, with the cast to be revealed soon. “The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I am incredibly honored and truly humbled to bring to the screen,” said Depp, who produces for IN.2, the European arm of his production company Infinitum. Nihil. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story that all viewers can relate to.” Modigliani marks another European project for Depp as he tries to make a comeback in his career following his recent and deadly libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The 59-year-old star of Pirates of the Caribbean franchise won a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard earlier this year. In an editorial for the Washington Post in 2018, she described her experiences with domestic violence and, without naming Depp, her legal team argued that it implied he had been violent during their relationship, which he strenuously denied. The jury ultimately found in his favor and awarded the actor $10 million, while Heard, 36, won one of his counterclaims and was awarded $2 million. Heard is now ready to appeal and has revamped her legal team ahead of the move. Next to the Modigliani biopic, Depp also plays King Louis XV in French director Maïwenn’s historic love story Jeanne du Barrywhich began filming in late July and is Depp’s first feature film in three years. The film also marks the next collaboration between Pacino and Navidi, who have previously worked together on feature films such as The merchant of Venice (2004), Salome wild (2011) and Salome (2013). The two produce alongside IN.2 and Depp. “This project is very close to Al’s heart. Al introduced me to the piece Modigliani many years ago and immediately fell in love with it,” Navidi said. “It’s a slice of Modi’s life and not a biography. It was a dream of mine to work with Johnny again – he’s a true artist with an incredible vision to bring this beautiful story to the screen. Pacino said in a statement emailed to The Hollywood Reporter“We have been involved with Depp on this project for a number of years. We begin principal photography in the spring of 2023.” Although best known for his on-screen roles, Depp has produced 10 films, including 2011’s Hugo and, more recently, the 2020s Crock of Gold: a few games with Shane MacGowan. August 15, 3:40 p.m. Updated to include a statement by Al Pacino.

