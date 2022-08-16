Entertainment
Laal Singh Chaddha makers deny reports of distributors seeking compensation | Bollywood
After Laal Singh Chaddha’s mixed performance at the box office, reports had claimed that the film’s distributors had demanded compensation from the producers.
Aamir Khan’s latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha, did not perform at the box office as expected. Being Aamir’s first release in four years and backed by a major studio, it was expected to go out of the park in terms of ticket sales. But in the four days since its release, the film’s earnings have been rather disappointing. Recently, reports had even claimed that some distributors had asked the producers for compensation because of the losses they allegedly suffered. Now, the production house behind the film has responded to those reports. Read also : Laal Singh Chadha’s box office: Aamir Khan’s film fails to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Laal Singh Chaddha was released in theaters on Thursday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The movie won 38 crores domestically in its four-day opening weekend, a disappointing figure. In comparison, Kartik Aaryans Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2–a much smaller film–won 55 crore in its first three days three months ago. Industry insiders have said that Laal Singh Chaddha may not cross the 100 crore domestic revenue barrier, which is what all of Aamir’s films have done for the past 15 years. This has led to reports that distributors are facing losses and have demanded compensation from production house Viacom 18.
Reacting to this, Ajit Andhare, CEO of Viacom 18, told ETimes, There are no external distributors, it is distributed by V18Studios, and no money is wasted in the first place. The film is still running in theaters in India and abroad. This is baseless speculation.
Most major production houses and studios in India have their own distribution networks. They handle distribution directly in major centers and for smaller towns, give the film to sub-distributors on a commission basis. Laal Singh Chaddha was also released using the same model. The report also quotes an exhibitor who said, “Most studios don’t sell their territories, they’re still distributed directly. Even if we try to ask for the rights, it costs us too much. And the reports of distributors asking for money in the case of Laal Singh Chaddha are baseless as the producers are just the distributors of the film.
Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Laal Singh Chaddha received mixed reviews from critics, who called it a faithful adaptation but criticized the acting and the screenplay. The film also faced boycott calls from a certain section with trends condemning the film trending on Twitter for weeks before the release.
