Shehnaaz Gill says she paid 1000 to have her hair straightened for the paparazzi

Actor Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai. While interacting with them, Shehnaaz said she needed to have her hair straightened to 1000 because she thought she was going to get clicked by them. Shehnaaz is ready to make her Bollywood debut soon. Read also : Shehnaaz Gill rolls in the mud, enjoys a natural spa in his village. See the pictures

In the video shared by a paparazzo, a smiling Shehnaaz is seen walking out of a living room. She says, Tumhare chakkar meinmujhe laga tum log bahar khade ho.. toh mujhe 1000 of kar hair straightening karwani padi (just because of you guys i mean i thought you might click me today and that’s why i had to pass 1000 on my hair straightener).”

A fan commented, Still bubbly and sweet. Another wrote, She’s such a cute baby. While one said, She’s so relatable, many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Shehnaaz rose to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and became popular for her bond with fellow inmate Sidharth Shukla. They are rumored to be a couple, but neither has confirmed it. Sidharth died of a heart attack in September 2021. Shehnaaz is currently working on her big Bollywood debut, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead. Read also : Shehnaaz Gill reacts to reports that she left Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Recently, several reports claimed that Shehnaaz left Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali because she signed another project. Rumors also emerged that she dumped Salman on social media after the new development.

Last week, she reacted to these reports in a post on her Instagram Stories, without mentioning the name of the film or Salman. She wrote, LOL! These rumors have been my daily dose of entertainment for the past few weeks. I can’t wait for people to watch the movie and of course me in the movie too.