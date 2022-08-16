Entertainment
Can’t Even Comedy elevates LA stand-up to Mama Shelter
Angelenos love rooftops, especially ones with tropical vegetation, sprawling vistas, and Technicolor cocktails. Add food and entertainment, and it becomes an irresistible place to sip sangria as the sunset clouds blush with streaks of pink and coral. That’s the vibe at Caitlin and Maxwell Bensons Cant Even Comedy, a stand-up and live music event at Hollywoods Mama Shelter Hotel every Tuesday and Thursday. The wife and husband team envisions a new kind of environment for stand-up comedy that’s a far cry from the dark, dive and often intimidating atmosphere of comedy clubs.
We banked on experience, says Maxwell, whose work producing music, concert films and documentaries lent itself to producing Cant Even Comedy. You go to most comedy shows and such, here’s the show. Now get out. At Mama Shelter it’s free, you sit on sofas, you are relaxed. It’s on a roof. There is good food. I book some of the best DJs to open and close the shows.
And there’s no drink minimum, Caitlin adds happily even though neither she nor Maxwell drink.
Caitlin, the duo’s comedian, began his career more than seven years ago doing up-and-coming shows at the Comedy Store. In love with the art form, she performed wherever she could, in small clubs and backyards, and hosted open-mic nights. But when the pandemic swallowed LA, many comics were left without a scene. Caitlin wanted to create a performance space and even considered hosting open mics in her backyard. It was during this time that she met her future husband.
We literally passed next to a dumpster behind a 7-Eleven, she says with a laugh. Then he came to the open mic party I was hosting and it was like a degenerate town. That’s when I decided I was going to start my own open mic.
Caitlin and Maxwell’s relationship blossomed quickly, as walking around Delicious Pizza on Sunset together became their pandemic pastime. On one such outing, restaurateurs Mike and Rick Ross, who are friends of Maxwells, mentioned the financial difficulties their businesses were facing. They decided to host open mics in the parking lot of Delicious Pizza rather than Caitlin’s backyard. Combining the appeal of entertainment and pizza, Cant Even Comedy was born.
We were trying to create something different, says Caitlin, adding that Cant Even Comedy organizes culture and community. Here there is a woman running the show. The energy is positive. If you’re funny, you’re funny and you deserve validation. It was learned that it was an open mic where you could come away feeling good compared to lower than when you came in, it just took off.
Delicious Pizza’s monthly couples event has often started to sell out. When Andrew Jay, General Manager of Mama Shelter, came to an event, he immediately saw their potential and in March 2021 they moved to the roof of the hotel. Now twice a week, the event sees a medley of booming comics and celebrities, such as Willie Macc, Ian Bagg, Erik Griffin and Iliza Shlesinger, who have been particularly captivated by their ethos.
I’ve done a lot of independent shows and I would put Caitlin and Max at the top in terms of professionalism, Shlesinger says. They have a passion for not only creating a wonderful environment for comedy, but also treating comics with respect. They also did a great job of curating the experience over time so that when you come to their show you know you are getting a professionally run show in a beautiful environment. It is an elevated experience.
Cant Even Comedy also hosted events in Austin and New York. The end of 2022 will mark her 100th show at Mama Shelter. Besides stand-up shows, he has also partnered with Annenberg PetSpace, hosting pet adoptions on the first Tuesday of every month. He is hosting a ticketed event at The Regent on Wednesday co-led by Shlesinger and Trevor Wallace. There will be musical performances from DJ Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest, DJ Anna Krylova and R&B singer Luck. That same day is the premiere of Caitlin’s first 30-minute special, which will air on Cant Even Comedys YouTube Channel.
So many people didn’t understand our vision, says Caitlin, describing the growth of events. It didn’t pay off immediately, but we knew it would in the long run. We were now on the other side of the hump of its construction, and it paid off.
