CHRIS SUTTON: Antonio Conte’s clash with Thomas Tuchel was box office entertainment

God knows I’ve seen coaches go crazy in their technical areas and lose it full time.

To this day, it’s still been wondered what Ally McCoist whispered in Neil Lennon’s ear after Rangers lost to Celtic in 2011 before police were forced to separate the couple.

I don’t imagine it was sweet nothings or an invitation for a bottle of Buckie after the game.

Tottenham’s Antonio Conte was lively on the touchline against Chelsea on Sunday

He ended up facing Thomas Tuchel several times during and after the game

But it can happen at the end of a game like the Old Firm. Emotions are so raw, it’s only natural that some can escape men who wanted so badly to win.

But when you have a manager thumping his chest during a game, as a player you know it’s not for you.

It’s gambling for bettors. Fans love to see that too. As a result, they make noise, knowing their coach is ready to show he cares.

Antonio Conte is one of them. The Tottenham boss adopts this energetic and chaotic style of sideline management.

I had a mix of managers Roy Hodgson was always calm in his technical area at Blackburn.

Conte’s clashes with Tuchel at Stamford Bridge were pure box office entertainment

Tale is the opposite. He comes across as a calculated firestarter and seems to start Sunday aggro with his party against the Chelsea bench.

That’s the beauty of Stamford Bridge, everything is so close, you don’t have to take a bus to reach the other dugout like you might across London at West Hams London Stadium!

Thomas Tuchel responded by sprinting past Conte to celebrate Chelsea’s goal and refusing to let go of his opponent’s hand at full time.

It was tit for tat, and did a single fan who watched Sunday’s game come away saying they found it boring? Of course not. It was pure Premier League entertainment potentially the best game of the 2022-23 season and it was only August.

That said, there’s a line that can’t be crossed and that doesn’t set the best example. We don’t want to encourage young viewers to think they can behave that way. But the reason we were all so captivated by Tuchel v Conte was because seeing such bad moods displayed is relatively rare in top-flight football.

Unless your name is José Mourinho, of course