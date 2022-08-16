Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, 95, says she will run in general election | Italy





Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has said she will run in the general election next month because she is tired of bickering between politicians. Lollobrigida, who turned 95 in July, is vying to become a senator for the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, a new anti-Mario-Draghi eurosceptic political alliance that opposes sending arms to Israel. Ukraine and warmongering Atlanticism. She told Corriere della Sera that she was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, for his way of doing things, for his non-violence and that she was a great friend of India's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi . I saw her every time she came to Rome. She was an extraordinary woman. Lollobrigida was one of the most glamorous actors of Hollywood's Golden Age, known for films such as The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Solomon and Sheba. She said last month that she was determined to stay creative and now wanted to use some of that energy for important things, especially for my country. The last time Lollobrigida tried to enter politics was in 1999, when she stood in the European legislative elections as the candidate of the Democrats Romano Prodis. In January this year, Italy's Supreme Court said she needed a legal guardian to stop people attacking her wealth. The symbols of 101 political parties, movements and lists were submitted to the Italian Interior Ministry on Sunday for approval ahead of the September 25 election. Brothers of Italy, the far-right party leading a coalition that is expected to win, has retained a neo-fascist tricolor flame symbol in its official logo despite calls in recent days for it to be removed. In an interview with Corriere della Sera on Sunday, the leader of the Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, said the party was proud of the flame: it has nothing to do with fascism, but it is the recognition of the path traveled by the Democratic right in our Republican history, she said. The parties have until August 22 to submit their lists of candidates. The Brothers of Italy remain Italy's largest party, according to the latest opinion polls, while its far-right counterpart and coalition partner, the League, has risen slightly in the polls in recent weeks. With Silvio Berlusconis Forza Italia, the close-knit alliance could collect around 45% of the vote, taking advantage of the divisions that are ravaging their opponents. The center-left Democratic Party (PD) has struggled to form an alliance strong enough to fend off what could be a right-wing landslide. Days after breaking an alliance agreement with the PD, Carlo Calenda, the leader of the centrist Azione party, teamed up with former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who leads Italia Viva, to form what they called a third pole that offers a pragmatic alternative to the bi-populism of right and left. Berlusconi, who will turn 86 four days after the vote, said last week he planned to run for senator to make everyone happy.

