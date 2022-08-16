The Obsessed Launches of The Daily Beast – A Trusted Source to Feed Your Entertainment Cravings





Paramount+ becomes launch sponsor of The Daily Beast’s Obsessed NEW YORK, August 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, The Daily Beast announced the launch of The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, a new offering that extends The Daily Beast’s voice signature and trusted journalism into the entertainment space. Led by two of The Beast’s most recognized entertainment gurus, Kevin Fallon as editor of The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, Marlow Stern as editor of all entertainment coverage and Allegra Franck as associate editor of Obsessed, the new offering is a one-stop-shop for everything that excites audiences in pop culture. It will provide reviews, interviews, analysis, casting news, trailers and more as it explores the juicy storylines, deliciously evil characters and cultural controversies that define today’s streaming landscape. The Daily Beast also announced today that Paramount+ has signed on as Obsessed’s launch sponsor.

The Daily Beast’s obsessed launches.

“Entertainment isn’t unique, streaming has exploded, and it’s never been more fun to connect with our readers on all there is to say and rave about,” said Kevin Fallon, editor, Obsessed. “With Obsessed, we’re helping readers feed their fandom with everything from high-profile interviews to vocal reviews with the sass and bravado you’ve come to expect from The Beast. This is truly content worth consuming. .” Focused on reviews but speaking the language of fans, Obsessed immerses readers in the topics they crave, diving deep into the shows and movies that have everyone talking. The writers’ mission: to create plays with as much honesty and humor that they’ll be as fun to read as the best shows to watch. Highlights include: See/Ignore: The heartbeat of The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, See/Skip provides expert opinions on the shows and movies we’ve watched and our recommendations on which ones are worth your time.

The heartbeat of The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, See/Skip provides expert opinions on the shows and movies we’ve watched and our recommendations on which ones are worth your time. Obsessive: In the world of entertainment, there’s always one thing everyone talks about, whether it’s the Oscar slap, real housewives drama, or the new season of The good fight and this hub organizes the stories that capture the zeitgeist. This is the readers’ cheat sheet for dominating the water cooler conversation.

In the world of entertainment, there’s always one thing everyone talks about, whether it’s the Oscar slap, drama, or the new season of and this hub organizes the stories that capture the zeitgeist. This is the readers’ cheat sheet for dominating the water cooler conversation. Current topics: From Oscars prep to Emmys season, we’re rounding up standout entertainment moments and hot topics throughout the year.

From Oscars prep to Emmys season, we’re rounding up standout entertainment moments and hot topics throughout the year. Spotlight on reviews: Our critics obsessively consume entertainment and share their takes. As a criticism-centric destination, readers can easily access content from their favorite writers through the Critic Spotlight section on Obsessed’s homepage. The growth of streaming services has created a reservoir of content with over 800,000 unique programs in the US alone and almost half of US viewers say it’s hard to find the content they want to watch. 1 “Readers are desperate for a reliable way to cut through the noise, there’s just no way to watch it all,” said Marlow Stern, entertainment editor, The Daily Beast. “Obsessed helps direct readers’ time and attention, providing a unique perspective and encouraging them to move forward, devouring the topics they love from every angle.” “We’ve already seen entertainment traffic increase by around 40% this year,” said Tracy Connor, editor, The Daily Beast. “Obsessed is The Beast’s way of giving readers more of what they want while expanding our sharp, savvy perspective on the world beyond politics.” Obsessed is now live on www.thedailybeast.com/obsessed. About the Daily Beast

The Daily Beast offers award-winning original reporting and cutting-edge opinion on politics, pop culture and power. With over a decade of impactful stories, The Beast’s multimedia reach includes chart-topping podcasts, millions of engaged social followers, a dedicated app, highly consumed newsletters and an extensive membership program. The Daily Beast is an IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) company. Learn more aboutwww.thedailybeast.com Contact:

