`When Allah Chose You.: Check the lifestyle of Sana Khan who left Bollywood to pursue the path of her creator





Sana Khan may have left showbiz, but she’s become an internet star. Her photos and videos of her new life left people speechless. The former actor has a huge fan following. On Instagram alone, she has 4.6 million followers. From acting to sewing the Kiswa (Ghilaf e Kaaba), SanaKhan has come a long way to become a new face of Islam. In October 2020, the 33-year-old celeb left the world of glam and glitz behind to follow her creator’s path. After a month, she made headlines with her secret marriage news to Mufti Anas Sayaid. Since then, Sana Khan has been enjoying herself happily ever after with Anas and her social media handles prove it. Let’s take a look at his lifestyle According to multiple reports, Sana Khans net worth is around Rs. 20 crores. His two business ventures contribute to this huge figure. Sana Khan has given us a glimpse of her expensive car several times on her Instagram posts and stories. According to multiple reports, Sana Khan owns a Range Rover worth Rs 2 crore. After quitting her acting career, Sana Khan became an entrepreneur. She was recently spotted promoting halal beauty products and makeup for girls. Sana launched Face Spa by Sana Khan in 2018 and offers a range of luxury products and treatments for women and men. Her brand boasts of wudu-friendly and alcohol-free beauty products. Unlike conventional makeup, Halal makeup adheres to Islamic standards, i.e. it is free from pork-derived ingredients and other prohibited ingredients. They are also wudufriendly (permeable to water) as required by Islamic standards. Halal beauty products can range from eye shadow, foundation, nail polish, and even perfume. In February, Sana Khan launched a Sharia-compliant clothing brand for Muslims. `Haya of Sana Khan was launched in Surat. Sana has also started her own YouTube channel to promote Islamic content. `Sana Khan Vlogs is the former actor’s only official Youtube channel. Sana performed Umrah and Hajj. She posted photos and videos with her husband at the holiest shrines. She recently completed her Haj with her husband Mufti Anas and according to our previous report, she had paid around Rs 10-12 lakhs for the Haj package.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thekashmirmonitor.net/when-allah-has-selected-you-check-lifestyle-of-sana-khan-who-quit-bollywood-to-pursue-path-of-her-creator/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

