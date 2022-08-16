Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault – Deadline





A$AP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced. The rapper is accused of firing multiple shots at a former friend during a Hollywood encounter in November 2021. “Discharging a firearm in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended in tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a press release. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.” The 33-year-old artist, real name Rakim Mayers, was arrested in April 2022 in connection with the shooting. Mayers was returning from vacation with Rihanna when authorities arrested him at Los Angeles International Airport. “On November 6, 2021, at approximately 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue neighborhood in the Hollywood area,” reads the statement from the Los Angeles Police Department to the time of arrest. “The argument escalated and the suspect fired a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury as a result of the incident and later sought medical treatment. After the shooting, the suspect and two other men fled the area on foot. The rapper is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday and the LAPD will continue to investigate the case. In 2019, Mayers was convicted of assault in Sweden for a street fight in Stockholm.

