ASAP Rocky charged with assault with a firearm – Hollywood Life





The first blow struck months ago, when A$AP Rocky (Rakim Mayer) was arrested at LAX airport on April 20 for a suspected shooting on November 6. The second hit landed on August 15, as the rapper and baby daddy of Rihannas first child has been criminally charged over the incident. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascony officially announced that his office had filed charges against Rocky, 33, for two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, as well as allegations of personal use of a firearm. More about ASAP rocky Rocky allegedly shot an old friend in Hollywood more than once last fall. As he arrived at LAX airport in Los Angeles on April 20 after a trip to Barbados, he was arrested by LAPD officers. He was released hours later after posting $550,000 bail. Discharging a firearm in a public place is a serious offense that could have had tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood, George said in an official statement provided to HollywoodLife. My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted. In the meantime, the Wassup singer doesn’t seem too distracted by the drama. He has performed across Europe, while his stylish girlfriend looks on in support. The duo welcomed their first child together, a son, on May 13 in Los Angeles. But Rihanna was apparently shaken by the arrest at the time. Hot Items Currently trendy now



She was completely shocked when they were approached by law enforcement. Rihanna never imagined being involved in something like this and especially not with her pregnancy and all, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April. Rihanna never expected things to turn out the way they did, and that’s really the last thing she needs right now. Still, they bonded over the birth of their new son. Another source said HL that the DMB rapper has been quite the supportive partner since the baby arrived. Rocky has been such a great support system, a source close to the couple tells us EXCLUSIVELY after the baby was born in May. He wasn’t afraid or hesitant to come in and start changing diapers, waking up with the baby in the middle of the night, rocking him to sleep, etc. He tries to help in any way he can and wants to let Rihanna rest as much as possible. Related link Related: A$AP Rocky: 5 things to know about the rapper and father of Rihanna’s first child

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/08/15/asap-rocky-charged-assault-with-firearm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos