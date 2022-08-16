Telly’s Place in North Lafayette satisfies everyone’s dietary needs





Turkey wings, fried fish, mac and cheese and rice dressing are just a few of the menu items at Telly’s Place in North Lafayette. Offering traditional soul food with an elevated dining experience, this restaurant has gained popularity for its bold flavors and delicious menu. Shuntel Rubin grew up cooking with her mother in Carencro, and the kitchen quickly became her place of peace. Rubin enjoyed cooking meals for her loved ones so much that she thought this should be her next career opportunity. Using her mother’s recipes as a starting point, she began to create what would come to be known as Telly’s Place. “I just have a passion for cooking,” says Rubin. “I always wanted to be my own boss and this company gave me that chance. I was able to create my own path, with my own product. My mother was not lucky enough to have a restaurant, so it’s also for her.” After several months of perfecting recipes and settling on a location, Telly’s opened in September 2019. The restaurant quickly became one of Lafayette’s hidden gems, promising home-cooked meals and good service. Telly’s rotating menu leaves diners excited about what each day would bring and anticipating the next time their favorite dish will return. Food finds:This food truck makes epic grilled cheese and loves its community More from WaTeasa Freeman:Treat yourself! Find luxury handmade soaps, bath bombs and more at The Chubby Unicorn As Telly’s popularity began to grow, Rubin was committed to maintaining the quality of its products above all else. “I do almost all the cooking myself to make sure everything is correct,” she explains. “We don’t skimp, we use local Louisiana seafood and I only serve food that I would be comfortable giving to my family. Food is where I am free to create and I want to share it with as many people as possible.” Rubin’s mother has been a great inspiration for her cooking and her personal life. When she passed away in early spring, it took a toll on Rubin, but she now views the business and food as an extension of her mother. Through her cooking, she feels she is carrying on her mother’s legacy When the restaurant doors open for the day, cars fill the parking lot, eager for a plate. The menu offers a dish of the day with a few recurring must-haves and a full menu on Sundays. Their most popular dishes are baked stuffed chicken, macaroni and cheese, candied yams and fried fish. They are currently only open for dinner service, but hope to expand the menu to desserts soon. Telly’s also has a full service bar open daily. If you’re looking to enjoy a kitchen that reminds you of home or something completely different, stop by Telly’s. They are located at 1941 Moss Street in Lafayette. Telly’s hopes to open a location in Houston soon. For menu, specials and hours of operation, visit www.facebook.com/TellysPlace19Wherewww.instagram.com/tellys_llc VSConnect with WaTeasa Freeman via email at [email protected], Twitter @waterasafICT Tac @theadvertisereats

