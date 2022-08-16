Ram Welcome events include appearance by actor, director and filmmaker Justin Baldoni





New students arriving at Colorado State University this week will be greeted with a host of exciting events as part of Aries Welcomeincluding remarks from actor, director and filmmaker Justin Baldoni. baldoniwho is known for his role in the CW television series Joan the Virgin, co-founded cause-focused media studio Wayfarer Entertainment to create content that showcases inspiration, unity, and the power of human connection. He directed the movies five feet away and Clouds. Baldoni will speak at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 20 at Moby Arena as part of We Are CSU, an event for new students only, not the public. He created the dinner-conversation series Man Enough, which delves into traditional masculinity while focusing on topics such as body image, relationships and fatherhood. He spoke about his own journey with masculinity in a TED Talk viral. His book Man Enough: Indefining My Masculinity, focuses on the social issues created by traditional masculinity through a brave, vulnerable and honest narrative. He also hosts his own podcast, The Enough Men Podcastwhere he talks to guests about these topics. Baldonis talk is one of many offerings from Ram Welcome that are new or returning for the first time since the pandemic. There are outdoor fitness classes with Campus Recreation at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday, August 18 on the West Lawn of Lory Student Center. That evening, new students are invited to visit the Recreation Center, where demonstrations, giveaways, a pool party and other activities will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. The Ram Welcome Carnival will also take place that evening on the intramural grounds, from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Convocation ceremony Convocation, the ceremony that marks the beginning of students’ college journey at Colorado State University, returns to Moby Arena at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 19, after being held at Canvas Stadium last year. It features remarks from CSU administrative, academic, and student leaders and cheers with the CSU Band and Cheer Team. The call will be broadcast live for parents and families in English and Spanish from Ram Home Website. It will be followed by the Ram Welcome Street Fair from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. under the Clark B wing and on the Monfort quad, featuring resources from university departments and student services. After the street fair and lunch, students will participate in activities with their colleges/university departments. That night, from 6-10 p.m. at the Lory Student Center, students can enjoy Ramapalooza, featuring live musical performances, arcade games, crafts, free snacks, prizes and more. In a new Explore Old Town Fort Collins program from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, students who show their CSU ID card can get a free welcome gift from participating businesses while supplies last. And the traditional incoming class photo assembled in the form of the letters CSU returns to Canvas Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Rambunctious Pep Rally.

