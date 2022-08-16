Nipsey Hussle receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – Billboard

Revered rapper Nipsey Hussle was posthumously awarded the 2,729th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on what would have been his 37th birthday on Monday, August 15.

Located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard across from Amoeba Music, the star was presented by the City of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the Los Angeles native’s contributions to music and his philanthropic work.

Paying tribute to the late rapper – born Ermias Joseph Ashegdom – were family members and close friends such as LA radio personality Big Boy and fellow rappers Roddy Ricch and YG.

Other guests at the 30-minute ceremony included Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President/CEO David Michael Jerome, California Assemblyman Isaac Bryant, and Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris Dawson. , which officially declared August 15 as Nipsey Hussle Day.

Among the family members sharing their love and inspiring thoughts about Hussle and his legacy were:

Lauren London, Hussle’s girlfriend: “Nip would have been honored by this moment. I think he would like everyone to remember that you can’t achieve what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward. It doesn’t mean forgetting where you came from, but it does require acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better. So every time you are in the City of Angels and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever is holding you back and run your marathon until God says so. is finished.

Samantha Smith, his sister: “Hussle man, wow. Today is bittersweet, but proud is an understatement. Nip the Great, look who you are, look what you’ve done. I’m impressed, but I’m not surprised. You were a star in my eyes, in the eyes of the family, in the eyes of God long before the accolades caught up with you. You have touched the lives of so many people in the most real way. You have been a pillar of our family in the community, poured into me from day one and I have always been so amazed and impressed by the example you set. I feel so blessed and grateful to call you my brother.

Dawit Asghedom, his father: “A tragedy like the murder of Ermias can act to bring us together. It is my firm belief that even in the madness of this tragedy, we must have faith, and there is a better way ahead of us. Although he was taken from us too soon, he will forever live on in our hearts and minds. Ermias may be dead, but this idea of ​​faith and hope must live on. This is the challenge of my family and Nipsey fans [have] before us: to perpetuate his legacy.

Margaret Boutte, her grandmother: “Nipsey was the love of my life, always very respectful. I miss him, but I look at his picture and I remember all the wonderful times we spent together. I thank my daughter for blessing me with Nipsey and [his siblings] Sami and Samantha. I love you all. He will never be gone in my heart. He lives forever.

Prior to his untimely passing on March 31, 2019, Hussle made waves as a rapper, activist, and entrepreneur. He burst onto the local music scene with Slauson Boy Volume 1 and the The bullets have no name series of mixtapes in the late 2000s before launching his independent label, All Money In.

In 2010, Hussle released the label’s first mixtape, Marathonwhich earned him a spot on XXLon the annual freshmen list as well as various year-end lists. A year later saw the arrival of his second mixtape, The marathon continuesand 2013 Crenshaw. The latter generated considerable media buzz through Hussle’s sale of 1,000 tapes at a price of $100 each which sold out in less than a day.

Hussle cemented his impeccable grind by signing a partnership deal with Atlantic Records in 2017 and releasing his first major label album, victory tower, critically acclaimed the same year. He was nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards in 2019. While he lost this time, the father-of-two posthumously won two Grammys in 2020: Best Rap Performance for ‘Racks in the Middle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, and best melodic rap performance for his appearance with John Legend on DJ Khaled’s “Higher.”

Hussle’s philanthropic work has been just as prolific as his musical career. He opened his first smart store, The Marathon Clothing (TMC), in 2017 in Market Square, Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, which he frequented as a prostitute. He also owned several other business ventures, including The Marathon Agency and SC Commercial Ventures. Hussle and his team also launched The Neighborhood Nip Foundation in 2018, introducing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) initiatives to children in his South Los Angeles neighborhood. It was the first in a series of planned STEM locations in cities including Atlanta, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.