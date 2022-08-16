US actor Anne Heche died after life support removal days after brain death

Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and TV actress, died after being taken off life support a week after her fiery car accident.

Key points: Heche remained on life support after being declared brain dead as doctors evaluated her for possible organ donation

Heche remained on life support after being declared brain dead as doctors evaluated her for possible organ donation Her family statement says they lost a ‘bright light’

Her family statement says they lost a ‘bright light’ She was a top actress in the 1990s and came under personal and professional scrutiny for her sexuality and mental health.

The 53-year-old actor was on life support at a burn care center in Los Angeles after suffering “severe anoxic brain damage” caused by a lack of oxygen following the serious car accident.

She had previously been declared brain dead, but kept on life support pending an evaluation in case her organs could be donated.

“We have lost a shining light, a caring and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend,” her family said in a statement after the brain death was declared.

Originally from Ohio whose family moved across the country, Heche endured an abusive and tragic childhood, which drove her to act as a way to escape her own life.

Highly promising, she was offered a professional job in high school and first rose to prominence on the NBC soap opera Another World from 1987 to 1991.

The actor won a Daytime Emmy Award for playing twins Marley and Vicky Hudson, who on the show suffered injuries that anticipated Heche’s: Vicky fell into a coma for months after a car accident.

Anne Heche and Harrison Ford at the premiere of Six Days, Seven Nights. She became one of Hollywood’s hottest stars in the late 1990s. ( PA: Chris Pizzello )

Heche was in high demand in Hollywood in the 1990s, a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget movies.

In 1997 alone, she starred opposite Johnny Depp in Donnie Brasco and Tommy Lee Jones in Volcano and was part of the ensemble cast in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The following year she starred in Six Days, Seven Nights and appeared with Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix in Return to Paradise.

She also played one of cinema’s most famous murder victims, Psycho’s Marion Crane, in Gus Van Sant’s remake of the Alfred Hitchcock classic, and co-starred in indie favorite Walking and Talking.

The actress, renowned for both her strength and apparent fragility, played in the 2002 Broadway play Proofas, a woman fearful of losing her mind, much like her father, a brilliant math teacher.

The actress has lived “a crazy life”

During his professional heyday, his personal life led to even greater fame and upheaval.

She met Ellen DeGeneres at the 1997 Vanity Fair Oscar party, fell in love, and began a three-year relationship as one of Hollywood’s first openly gay couples.

But Heche later said her career was damaged by an industry reluctant to cast her in starring roles, and industry insiders advising her not to openly date a woman.

After she and DeGeneres parted ways, Heche suffered from public depression and was briefly hospitalized, though she later spoke candidly about her mental health issues.

In a memoir, Call Me Crazy, she opened up about her lifelong battles.

During a 2001 interview, Heche recounted in painful detail the alleged sexual abuse of her father, Donald Heche, who professed to be deeply religious and died in 1983 of complications from AIDS.

Heche described her suffering as so extreme that she developed a distinct personality and imagined herself as a descendant from another planet.

In the last days of her father’s life, Heche said, she learned that he was secretly gay and that she believed his inability to live honestly fueled his anger and hurtful behavior.

Shortly after her father’s death, her brother Nathan, one of her four siblings, was killed in a car accident.

“I’m not crazy. But it’s a crazy life. I was raised in a crazy family and it took 31 years for me to be crazy,” Heche said.

She added that, in an effort to escape the past, “I drank. I smoked. I did drugs. I had sex with people. I did everything I was able to get rid of the shame of my life.”

Heche dated Steve Martin in the 1990s and is widely believed to have inspired the childish but ambitious aspiring actor played by Heather Graham in her Hollywood parody Bowfinger.

She then had a son with cameraman Coleman Laffoon, to whom she was married from 2001 to 2009.

She had another son during a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star on the television series Men In Trees.