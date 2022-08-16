‘Looks like justice is being served’: Hollywood restaurant owner tackles and arrests thief who hit customer





The owner of a Hollywood restaurant is being hailed a hero after security footage captured him chasing a thief and holding him until help arrived. Video of the incident shared on r/AbruptChaos from Reddit, Youtube and by Los Angeles street people on Instagramshows the assailant, a man who appears to be in his 20s, punching a punch at a Raffalo’s Pizza restaurant near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, then stealing from the victim’s pockets. As the thief begins to walk away, Tim Ratcliff, owner of nearby business Hollywood Shin, immediately begins to pursue him, and the chase does not last long. After taking a punch, Ratcliff tackles the thief and the victim’s belongings are stolen in the street. “He damaged my glasses. They are destroyed,” Ratcliff said as he narrated the security footage. As Ratcliff uses “judo moves” to nab the thief, two women help collect the victim’s belongings and those belonging to Ratcliff, whose money has spilled while restraining the man. “Looks like sweet justice has been served,” wrote Reddit user xooxooxooxo. “And he didn’t even have to shoot the guy. They should teach the police that,” added Reddit user Oblivion615. Ratcliff held the man for approximately 10 minutes, even as the thief struggled. “He actually tried to bite me a bunch of times,” he told KTLA. One of the women who helped Ratcliff also won kudos. After handing Ratcliff’s money and the victim’s wallet to another bystander, she got to work aggressively restraining the thief’s loose legs by holding onto them. In the longer version of the video posted on YouTube, she can also be seen kicking the thief until he stops struggling. “The lady made me laugh. She wanted to do more justice. We love it,” Reddit user Goishrust wrote. “If your daughter doesn’t do this, she ain’t,” Instagram user mrheid_ added. Ratcliff said he would step in again if the opportunity arose. “I would do it again. I’m sick of the things that shouldn’t happen, and the simplest thing I can say is that we outnumber them. If we team up, we’ll be fine. fine,” he said. Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the identity of the business owner.



Close Modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/looks-like-sweet-justice-served-hollywood-restaurant-owner-tackles-detains-robber-who-punched-patron/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos