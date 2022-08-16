Padres Daily: Manny’s simple turnaround; Snell finds joy in six; Missing Hader; Musgrove’s left preference

Hello from Miami,

The real Manny Machado is back. (You know which one.)

It was a matter of time. He never stays in trouble for long, although he admits he had help this time.

Machado prefers to just keep hitting. Sure, he studies scouting reports and video and spends a lot of time in the batting cage. But he tends more to see the ball, to hit the ball than to be too analytical.

Minimalism makes it easier to ride the inevitable highs and lows of hitting the big leagues.

Example of downs: He hit .194 with a .677 OPS in 29 games from June 30 to August 2.

Example highs: In 11 games since Aug. 3, he’s 18-for-47 (.383) with seven doubles, two home runs and a 1.132 OPS.

And there’s a pretty simple explanation for how he pulled himself out of this month-long slip-up.

Machado misses fewer pitches in the strike zone, hitting more of those pitches and swinging fewer pitches out of the strike zone.

From June 30 (the day he returned after a nine-game absence while resting his injured ankle) until August 2, Machado missed or fouled on 66% of the pitches he swung on in the strike zone. Since August 3, he has missed or fouled on 32% of those shots.

He chased 34.3% of the pitches he saw outside the zone from June 30 to August 2. Since then, it has continued at a rate of 23.5%.

From June 30 through August 2, he was 18 for 76 (.237) batting finishing on the zone grounds. As of Aug. 3, he’s been 17 for 35 (0.486).

The 11-game push coincides with the trio of Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Juan Soto opening their game in the Padres roster.

It gives me pause, of course, Machado said that night.

But even though Soto has been on base for 23 of Machados’ 49 board appearances since then, Machado really hasn’t achieved a bonanza of fat pitches. On the contrary, he sees fewer fastballs in the area.

So is it Soto in front of him? Bell behind him? Is hitting contagious? Is his ankle better?

All of the above, to be honest, Machado said over the weekend. And luck. There is always luck.

6 is enough?

Blake Snell dominated an inexperienced Nationals lineup in yesterday’s 6-0 win. You can read about this dominance, as well as details on the Padres scoring in my game history (here).

The thing is, Snell has only played six innings so far.

He came to San Diego ahead of the 2021 season, believing the trade away from Tampa Bay and the way the Rays typically limited pitchers to two through ordering was his gateway to passing sevens, eights and nine innings on a regular basis.

But he went seven innings just four times and a career-high 7 2/3 innings once last season and is yet to go six innings this season.

Snell receives a lot of strikeouts and an inordinate number of his extraordinarily nasty pitches are missed.

He’s reached a point where he wonders if maybe he’s the type of pitcher who will always go longer than six innings.

You just have to not accept it, it’s just kind of what it is, he said yesterday. I mean, they just don’t put the ball in play. Even when they put the ball in play, there are two strikes. I don’t have fast beats. As aggressive as they are, when they swing early, it’s a foul ball or a swing and a miss. I tried to figure this out. I have been around for a long time. I don’t think I wanted to do nine innings. Because it’s powerful. They will foul it. I mean, I wanna go seven, eight, nine. It’s just extremely hard.

Tough, tough question

Catcher Jorge Alfaro hit the ground hard but got up quickly, put his helmet back on his long mane and was about to walk to first base after being hit in the helmet by an 87mph sinker thrown by Tyler Clippard during the ninth round yesterday.

I just felt like I was slapped,” Alfaro said.

Manager Bob Melvin and athletic trainer Mark Rogow were already at Alfaros’ side, and Melvin grabbed Alfaros by the shoulder to stop him so Rogow could talk to him. Alfaro soon began to laugh.

They asked me what day of the week it was, he later recalled. I don’t know this answer every day.

Alfaro, playing for the first time since leaving last Monday’s game due to inflammation in his right knee, quickly headed in first and then scored the games final. He finished 1 for 3.

pressing bell

Bell, who turned 30 on Sunday, had what would have been his first hit in three games stripped when Nationals center fielder Victor Robles dove to catch a drive to the sideline in right field in the fifth inning. .

Bell went 0-for-4 with a walk and remains hitless in his last 14 at-bats. He’s 6-for-39 (.154) with nine walks and a brace in 11 games with the Padres.

It’s frustrating, said Bell, who was hitting .301/.384/.493 when he arrived in San Diego. I hit the ball hard. I think I’m just a little attached. We are perhaps trying to do a little too much.

To hate? … To hate? … To hate?

Do you remember the first trade the Padres made this month? It was the day before the deadline when they acquired MLB saves leader Josh Hader from the Brewers.

It was a little big. But by the time Hader arrived at Petco Park the next day, the Padres had completed the trade for Soto and Bell, a deal considered one of the biggest blockbusters in major league history.

It’s virtually certain that if the Padres go where they expect to go, Hader will play an important role. For now, two weeks after she started wearing brown, Hader is still an afterthought.

He’s only pitched three games with his new team and is yet to add to his 29 save tally, which continues to lead the majors.

Hader was warming up in preparation to pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning yesterday despite the Padres leading by four runs and there being no saves to win. Then they scored twice more and Hader sat down. Robert Suarez kicked a scoreless ninth in his place.

It happens all season long, said Hader, who hasn’t pitched since Tuesday when he allowed the Giants three runs and missed his only save opportunity since joining the Padres. It’s just a long stretch right now. Plus we have a range that does crazy damage.

It’s the third time this season that he’s only pitched twice in 12 days. His inactivity is just more glaring in this instance because of the circumstances of his coming to maturity.

It’s just trying to stay ready every day, Hader said. I do my job behind the scenes when no one is watching, making sure I get off the mound, making sure I try to stay as consistent as possible. From there, sit back and wait and watch some great baseball.

I wanted the sweep

It was a pretty resilient performance from the Padres, considering their weekend here began with news of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 80-game PED suspension. three games against the worst team in the major leagues.

And the way Saturday’s 4-3 loss played out, with a disputed play at home plate, didn’t help.

More than anything, losing the (Saturday) night game didn’t go so well, Melvin said. We had to deal with the day before, we ended up playing a good game and getting a win. But I think more than anything it was the (Saturday) game that we were a little upset about not getting the win.

Especially tonight?

Joe Musgrove faced more left-handed hitters than all but nine major league pitchers.

That’s notable, in part, because left-handed hitters are batting .199 against him, 36 points less than right-sided hitters. The fact that teams continue to run out of left-handed hitters has to do with hitting comfort, some teams rigidly sticking to matchups, and other teams hoping he hooks the occasional breaking ball on a left-hander.

Musgrove was better against right-handers the first four years of his career. But he honed his cutter and curveball in 2020 and threw them a lot more over the past three years, especially against left-handed hitters. These two deals became his most effective against southpaws.

(InsideEdge; Fangraphs; UT research)

Just alternating the streak of what I was using, I feel like I’m now a bit more comfortable against left-handers than right-handers, he said. I prefer to face lefties than righties.

Musgrove will likely look different than usual tonight against the Marlins, who have the second-fewest left side plate appearances in the majors this season. When they faced Musgrove in May, they had just three left-handed hitters in the lineup. Those hitters had two of five hits he allowed in seven innings.

On the mound for the Marlins tonight is National League Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara, who has faced more left-handed hitters than any pitcher. Those batting left-sided against right-handed Alcantara are hitting .198, which is one point worse than right-handers.

Alcantara’s shortest outing of the season was on May 6 at Petco Park. The Padres, with five batters starting on the left side, had five hits, walked twice and scored three runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings. Alcantara, who threw 94 pitches that day, has gone at least seven innings in 15 of his 17 starts since then.

Small bites

The Padres’ starting pitchers have gone at least six innings 68 times this season, most in the NL and second in the majors behind the Astros 73. In those 68 games, there are 62 quality starts, up 20 than last season.

Nick Martinez pitched two scoreless innings yesterday to lower his ERA as a reliever to 1.60 in 33 2/3 innings (17 appearances).

Ha-seong Kim hasn’t started for the first time since July 22, a 21-game stretch. Jake Cronenworth made his fourth start of the season at shortstop, his first since May 29.

Drury made his second start at second base for the Padres. He started twice at first base, once at third, and the other five games as a DH.

Wil Myers, starting for the first time in six days, had his first three-hit game since May 22. His contribution and his role were the main subject of my notebook yesterday (here). The article also talks about the significance of Sotos’ second march yesterday and his poignant comments about his weekend back in Washington. Speaking of poignant, if you missed what Myers said a few weeks ago about his hopes for what will almost certainly be his final months in a Padres uniform, you should read it (here).

