Entertainment
Moment a homeless man beats up an old man and steals his wallet at a Hollywood restaurant
A heroic Hollywood restaurant owner chased and dramatically coerced a homeless bastard who beat an elderly man before stealing his wallet and phone.
The man, believed to be in his 60s, was sitting outside a food complex on August 1 enjoying a meal from Rfallo’s Pizza in Los Angeles when the homeless man suddenly punched him in the face and coasts, according to surveillance footage.
Nearby, Japanese food joint owner Shin was eating with his girlfriend when he witnessed the altercation and rushed to chase the man away.
“We were shocked that this happened and then I started chasing after him,” Shin’s owner Tim Ratcliff told DailyMail.com. “As I was rounding the corner, he turned around and the miller punched me.”
“I tackled him to the ground and held him until the police arrived.”
An elderly man was attacked while eating with his dog outside a pizzeria in Hollywood on August 1 by a homeless bastard
The man in his 70s was sitting when he was suddenly struck before the attacker took his keys and wallet.
Shin restaurant owner TimRatcliff was eating nearby with his girlfriend when he got up to confront the thief
Ratcliff instantly coerced the man outside the restaurant at the intersection of La Brea and Hollywood
The attack happened at the intersection of La Brea and Hollywood in front of Raffalo’s Pizza
The struggle between Ratcliff and the homeless man took place on the sidewalk at the intersection of La Brea and Hollywood.
Ratcliff immediately tackled the unidentified thief to the ground as his girlfriend rushed to help him. She then stomped on the homeless man before retrieving the old man’s phone and wallet and returning it to him.
Shin restaurant owner Tim Radcliff rushed to arrest the homeless man who attacked the old man
The homeless man can be seen with a bloody face as he tries to escape Ratcliff’s grasp while aimlessly trying to bite his arm.
Passers-by walked and passed with their cell phone cameras until the police arrived a few minutes later.
Ratcliff says the old man suffered from bruises and was taken to hospital. The brave restaurateur will appear in court on August 16 to testify.
“I hope everything will go very well and that he can stay in prison for a long time,” Ratcliff said.
Ratcliff’s girlfriend, who has not been identified, rushed to help the restaurant owner. She stomped and kicked the thief as he tried to break free from Ratcliff’s grip
The girlfriend then quickly retrieved the old man’s phone and wallet and returned them to him. The police arrived a few minutes later
The August 1 attack on the elderly man comes months after an Olympic silver medalist star was attacked in Los Angeles by a homeless man wielding a metal pole in July.
Kim Glass, a 6ft 3in volleyball player, shared photos of her bloody nose and eyes after being randomly jumped in Los Angeles.
The 37-year-old said the thug was acting strange before running towards her and punching her in the face.
But the LA native reassured fans that despite the horrific cuts on her head, she was fine after being stitched up.
Olympic silver medalist Kim Glass has released a startling video showing the aftermath of a brutal attack she suffered on the streets of LA at the hands of a homeless man
Glass recounted how she left lunch and said goodbye to her friends before the horrific attack.
She said “the homeless man ran, he had something in his hand and he was on the other side of a car on the street.”
The Sports Illustrated model and star of the United States Women’s Volleyball Team said the attacker looked at her “with pretty hateful eyes”.
Glass said she was about to turn to her friend to say she thought there was something wrong with him and he might hit a car.
She continued, “Before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like a pipe, hit me…it happened so fast.” He literally threw him off the street.
Glass later said she was fine after having stitches, but there would be no permanent damage to her vision.
Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has been widely criticized for his progressive policies, which some say have increased crime
The attacks come amid a crime wave sweeping the city that hundreds of thousands believe is led by the woke county attorney.
George Gascon has been criticized for his liberal approach to crime, with violent offenders released from prison early and others not even locked up.
A second attempt to recall the woke district attorney failed after 195,783 of more than 700,000 signatures submitted were invalid, the Los Angeles County Recorder’s Office released Monday.
The petition required 566,857 valid signatures, but only 520,050 turned out to be valid.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11114111/Moment-homeless-scumbag-beats-elderly-man-steals-wallet-Hollywood-restaurant.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]letin.com
- Telly’s Place in North Lafayette satisfies everyone’s dietary needs August 16, 2022
- Siddhesh Lad, the crisis man of Mumbai cricket, is likely to join Arjun Tendulkar and for Goa. to play August 16, 2022
- Son of suspect in murder of 2 Muslim men sentenced to remain in custody on federal charge of making false statements August 16, 2022
- Is Google laying off an employee?Company warns workers “There will be blood on the streets” | Technology News August 16, 2022
- Link Live Streaming Speech of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, There are 2 State Speech Schedule: Starting at 09:00 WIB August 16, 2022