Moment a homeless man beats up an old man and steals his wallet at a Hollywood restaurant

A heroic Hollywood restaurant owner chased and dramatically coerced a homeless bastard who beat an elderly man before stealing his wallet and phone.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was sitting outside a food complex on August 1 enjoying a meal from Rfallo’s Pizza in Los Angeles when the homeless man suddenly punched him in the face and coasts, according to surveillance footage.

Nearby, Japanese food joint owner Shin was eating with his girlfriend when he witnessed the altercation and rushed to chase the man away.

“We were shocked that this happened and then I started chasing after him,” Shin’s owner Tim Ratcliff told DailyMail.com. “As I was rounding the corner, he turned around and the miller punched me.”

“I tackled him to the ground and held him until the police arrived.”

The struggle between Ratcliff and the homeless man took place on the sidewalk at the intersection of La Brea and Hollywood.

Ratcliff immediately tackled the unidentified thief to the ground as his girlfriend rushed to help him. She then stomped on the homeless man before retrieving the old man’s phone and wallet and returning it to him.

The homeless man can be seen with a bloody face as he tries to escape Ratcliff’s grasp while aimlessly trying to bite his arm.

Passers-by walked and passed with their cell phone cameras until the police arrived a few minutes later.

Ratcliff says the old man suffered from bruises and was taken to hospital. The brave restaurateur will appear in court on August 16 to testify.

“I hope everything will go very well and that he can stay in prison for a long time,” Ratcliff said.

The August 1 attack on the elderly man comes months after an Olympic silver medalist star was attacked in Los Angeles by a homeless man wielding a metal pole in July.

Kim Glass, a 6ft 3in volleyball player, shared photos of her bloody nose and eyes after being randomly jumped in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old said the thug was acting strange before running towards her and punching her in the face.

But the LA native reassured fans that despite the horrific cuts on her head, she was fine after being stitched up.

Olympic silver medalist Kim Glass has released a startling video showing the aftermath of a brutal attack she suffered on the streets of LA at the hands of a homeless man

Glass recounted how she left lunch and said goodbye to her friends before the horrific attack.

She said “the homeless man ran, he had something in his hand and he was on the other side of a car on the street.”

The Sports Illustrated model and star of the United States Women’s Volleyball Team said the attacker looked at her “with pretty hateful eyes”.

Glass said she was about to turn to her friend to say she thought there was something wrong with him and he might hit a car.

She continued, “Before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like a pipe, hit me…it happened so fast.” He literally threw him off the street.

Glass later said she was fine after having stitches, but there would be no permanent damage to her vision.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has been widely criticized for his progressive policies, which some say have increased crime

The attacks come amid a crime wave sweeping the city that hundreds of thousands believe is led by the woke county attorney.

George Gascon has been criticized for his liberal approach to crime, with violent offenders released from prison early and others not even locked up.

A second attempt to recall the woke district attorney failed after 195,783 of more than 700,000 signatures submitted were invalid, the Los Angeles County Recorder’s Office released Monday.

The petition required 566,857 valid signatures, but only 520,050 turned out to be valid.