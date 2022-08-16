Lawrence County Fair kicks off | Local News

The blue ribbons have been awarded, the cattle are in their barns, and the tantalizing smells of fried dough and hot sausage are among the aromas wafting through the park.
The 2022 Lawrence County Fair has begun.
The annual celebration of food, agriculture and entertainment kicked off Monday morning with the traditional flag raising, ribbon cutting and ceremonial opening at the Midway Fair Grounds, located on Route 108 across from Laurel High School.
Fair Board Member Bill Jones welcomed the fair’s first visitors and promised six memorable days of family fun.
The times we have here at the fair are always memorable, Jones said. We anticipate that this year will be as memorable as some of the fondest memories each of us have from the fair, and that we will create new memories as well.
Unfortunately, one memory that won’t be part of this year’s fair is longtime grounds superintendent Eric Maitland. Maitland, who held the position for nearly a decade while living in the two-story house in the middle of the 100-acre fairgrounds, was a victim of the pandemic who died on October 1 at the age of 51 years old.
In his opening prayer, Jones took a moment to remember 1988 graduate Laurel High.
This morning we have a special blessing that we would like to thank you for, Jones prayed. Thank you for the time we had with Eric Maitland, who was taken away from us with COVID. We pray for his family and thank you for their blessing and service at the Lawrence County Fair.
The judges were busy Saturday determining the award-winning entries in various categories, and Sunday night Emily Withers was announced as the 2022 Lawrence County Fair Queen.
After the preliminaries were over, the fair got underway in earnest at midday on Monday, with daily entertainment offerings such as the Dynamo Dog Show, Brunion Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show and various rides.
Local high school bands will have their moments in the sun Shenango Tuesday, Wilmington Wednesday, Laurel Thursday, Mohawk Friday and Grove City Saturday, all at 6:30 p.m. and country music artist Chris Higbee will be featured at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the stands.
The Community Building will also be alive with music throughout the week, with Great Gospel Music Night featuring the Down East Boys at 6.30pm on Thursday. Other Christian music groups scheduled during the week are First United Brethren Worship Team, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; New Creation Praise Group, David Deltino and Tammy and Christian Kramer, 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday; and First Church of God Worship Team and JoyeDell Beers, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
For those with a preference for motorized excitement, the fair includes drag races at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, truck and tractor pulls at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, antique and garden tractor pulls at 9 a.m. Saturday and a perennial fair favorite, the demolition derby. , at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
And of course the fair ends on Saturday evening with a big fireworks display.
Admission each day is $10, which includes grandstand events and rides. Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily, with rides operating from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting. Passes to the Drag Races, Truck and Tractor Draw, and Demolition Derby are available for $20 each.
For the full schedule of fair activities, visit https://www.lawrencecountyfair.com/fair-week/fair-schedule/