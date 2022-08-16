Lawrence County Fair kicks off | Local News





The blue ribbons have been awarded, the cattle are in their barns, and the tantalizing smells of fried dough and hot sausage are among the aromas wafting through the park. The 2022 Lawrence County Fair has begun. The annual celebration of food, agriculture and entertainment kicked off Monday morning with the traditional flag raising, ribbon cutting and ceremonial opening at the Midway Fair Grounds, located on Route 108 across from Laurel High School. Fair Board Member Bill Jones welcomed the fair’s first visitors and promised six memorable days of family fun. The times we have here at the fair are always memorable, Jones said. We anticipate that this year will be as memorable as some of the fondest memories each of us have from the fair, and that we will create new memories as well. Unfortunately, one memory that won’t be part of this year’s fair is longtime grounds superintendent Eric Maitland. Maitland, who held the position for nearly a decade while living in the two-story house in the middle of the 100-acre fairgrounds, was a victim of the pandemic who died on October 1 at the age of 51 years old. In his opening prayer, Jones took a moment to remember 1988 graduate Laurel High. This morning we have a special blessing that we would like to thank you for, Jones prayed. Thank you for the time we had with Eric Maitland, who was taken away from us with COVID. We pray for his family and thank you for their blessing and service at the Lawrence County Fair. The story continues below the video The judges were busy Saturday determining the award-winning entries in various categories, and Sunday night Emily Withers was announced as the 2022 Lawrence County Fair Queen. After the preliminaries were over, the fair got underway in earnest at midday on Monday, with daily entertainment offerings such as the Dynamo Dog Show, Brunion Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show and various rides. Local high school bands will have their moments in the sun Shenango Tuesday, Wilmington Wednesday, Laurel Thursday, Mohawk Friday and Grove City Saturday, all at 6:30 p.m. and country music artist Chris Higbee will be featured at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the stands. The Community Building will also be alive with music throughout the week, with Great Gospel Music Night featuring the Down East Boys at 6.30pm on Thursday. Other Christian music groups scheduled during the week are First United Brethren Worship Team, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; New Creation Praise Group, David Deltino and Tammy and Christian Kramer, 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday; and First Church of God Worship Team and JoyeDell Beers, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. For those with a preference for motorized excitement, the fair includes drag races at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, truck and tractor pulls at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, antique and garden tractor pulls at 9 a.m. Saturday and a perennial fair favorite, the demolition derby. , at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. And of course the fair ends on Saturday evening with a big fireworks display. Admission each day is $10, which includes grandstand events and rides. Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily, with rides operating from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting. Passes to the Drag Races, Truck and Tractor Draw, and Demolition Derby are available for $20 each. For the full schedule of fair activities, visit https://www.lawrencecountyfair.com/fair-week/fair-schedule/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncnewsonline.com/news/local_news/lawrence-county-fair-gets-underway/article_2f1b7776-1cc6-11ed-9b0d-03049acfd15d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos