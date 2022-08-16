HUSTLER Hollywood opens first North Carolina store in Charlotte | New





BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (July 17, 2019) Iconic retailer HUSTLERHollywood opened at 3231 Wilkinson Blvd. in Charlotte. This location marks the 32n/anational chain store and the first in the state of North Carolina. The retailer signed a 10-year lease with extension options and spent over $1 million to renovate the 6,000 square foot location, which will add 12 jobs to the local economy. The company plans to have 35 stores by the end of 2019 and has been pursuing an aggressive expansion plan since 2016. Its stores are designed to be intimate, sophisticated and curated with only the best-selling pleasure products on the market. market for those looking to enhance their intimacy. National retailer and part of the HUSTLER empire built by Larry Flyntopens 32nd U.S. boutique in Charlotte with plans to expand this year There will be a celebration party for the store on Friday, August 16 at 7:00 p.m. with drinks, games, and giveaways. The event is free and open to the public. The retailer will also be handing out free HUSTLER tote bags and discounts throughout the weekend as part of the celebration. HUSTLER Hollywood is part of the global HUSTLER empire founded 45 years ago by Larry Flynt who, throughout his career, has been embroiled in numerous legal battles regarding the regulation of free speech in the United States. In the most important of these, he won the landmark United States Supreme Court case in 1988,Magazine HUSTLER, Inc.v. Fallwellafter being sued by the Reverend Jerry Falwell for a 1983 publicity parody. HUSTLER Magazine has published monthly since 1974 and just celebrated its 45eAnniversary. HUSTLER Hollywood is a premium lifestyle boutique that carries all the best brands of pleasure products, lingerie and more, including a huge selection of toys, apparel, activewear, accessories , jewelry, gifts and high-quality novelties, as well as bath and body products. Education is a top priority. The stores offer free workshops throughout the year for customers, and its staff receives monthly training from some of the nation’s most renowned experts to keep information fresh and up-to-date to better serve a diverse customer base. The first HUSTLER Hollywood opened in 1998 on West Hollywood’s famous Sunset Strip, making it the company’s 21st year in business. For more information, please visit our website,www.HUSTLERHollywood.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yesweekly.com/news/hustler-hollywood-opens-first-north-carolina-store-in-charlotte/article_fde1768c-d04d-5247-959c-ace28a919433.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos