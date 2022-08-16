Entertainment
Trefzger will bring colorful characters to Family Entertainment Series
At the age of 9, Lynn Trefzger received her first puppet as a gift. This gift would change everything.
I was very shy when I was little, so it was just a fun thing to have because the attention was taken away from me and put on this puppet, Trefzger said. I guess I ran away saying a lot of things, and I realized I had a sense of humor.
Over the decades that followed, Trefzger mastered the arts of puppetry and ventriloquism, and put that sense of humor to good use in an extensive career. She was named the funniest woman by Campus Activities Magazine and has received awards and nominations such as Variety Entertainer of the Year and the American Comedy Awards.
Trefzger is a Principal Artist for Disney Cruise Lines and has performed all over the world at various venues including casinos, birthday parties and corporate events.
Trefzger will return to Chautauquas Family Entertainment Series with his show called The Vocal Illusions of Lynn Trefzger. She will give two performances, one at 5 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. today at Smith Wilkes Hall.
Her first character, a thug named Simon, is still with her to this day. Although he’s taken the form of different puppets over the years, his character has been by his side from the very beginning.
He’s your typical boy, smart, alecky guy, Trefzger said.
Other puppets in Trefzgers’ repertoire include a curmudgeonly old man named Judd, a clumsy camel named Camelot, and a precocious 3-year-old puppet named Chloe. Trefzger finds inspiration for his routine from his five humorous children. The character of Chloé, an eternal favorite of the public, is particularly inspired by the Trefzgers family.
I think the reason she appeals to so many people is because I’m a mother and I have little kids, a lot of the things my puppet Chloe says are things my kids said, a said Trefzger.
Trefzger has a set show, but it grows over time and sometimes includes the introduction of new characters. Her new puppet is a rat, which she says is a cute rat, not an ugly one.
When Trefzger is working on new material, she incorporates it into her setting and lets the public know that she is trying things out. She gets their feedback and feedback and applies it to her character development.
Although she has many characters in her collection, Trefzgers favorite part of the series is the audience participation. She gets people on stage and uses her vocal illusions to get them to talk.
I call them human mannequins or human puppets, Trefzger said. It’s always fun. It’s kind of my signature. I’ve been doing this for years and it’s always different no matter how many times I’ve done it.
Trefzger is fascinated by the fantasy of how people connect with puppets. The kids gladly talk to her puppets, of course, but so do the CEOs of Trefzgers’ corporate events, whom she finds charming and amusing.
People feel comfortable with puppets, Trefzger said.
Goofiness and laughter are to be expected at Trefzgers’ show, but she also has a playful warning for the audience.
Be ready, she said. You never know if you will be asked to go on stage.
