Arts, culture and entertainment for the week of August 15 to August 21

LANSING, Michigan. Here’s a quick rundown of the arts, culture, and entertainment events happening this week in central Michigan.

If you love science and beer, you’ll love Astronomy On Tap.

Scientists, educators, writers and artists come together and reveal how they explore the universe, and you are invited to join.

You can drink beer, meet other people and hear about the latest scientific discoveries.

The next Astronomy on Tap will be at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday August 17 at the Michigan Wildlife Conservancy in Bath.

For more information, visit their Facebook page .

On Thursday, August 18, the Wharton Center hosts Tuesdays with Morrie.

This is the powerful true story of journalist Mitch Albom and his former college professor, Morrie Schwartz.

The play is based on the book of the same name.

The play centers on the two men reuniting as Morrie comes to terms with his own mortality as an ALS patient.

What begins as a simple visit becomes a weekly pilgrimage and a beautiful lesson in humanity, compassion and friendship.

Tuesdays with Morrie continues through Sunday. You can find more information at Wharton Center website .

Also, at the Wharton Center on Thursday, one of the most popular and recorded singers of the past thirty years, Vince Gill, performs alongside Wendy Moten.

Moten was a finalist on The Voice.

This is Gills’ first tour in three years!

Tickets are still available at Wharton Center website .

Lansings River Walk Theater presents Big Fish, based on Daniel Wallace’s novel.

Big Fish, tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives his life to the fullest!

Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories delight everyone around him!

But his son, Will, is about to have a child and is determined to uncover the truth behind his father’s epic tales.

The show starts on Thursday August 18 and runs until August 28. You can find more information on the theater website .

And to top it all

If you’re in Jackson this Friday, you should check out Friday Family Film Night at Horace Blackman Park.

Bring a blanket and insect repellent and enjoy a free, family-friendly movie.

The film starts at 8:40 p.m. You can find more information at their website .

This is a preview of the events unfolding this week. Whatever you do, I hope you succeed.

