Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated films to release this year. However, the film did not receive great reviews, nor the reception that the cast and crew of the film might have expected at the box office. Currently, according to sources, Aamir Khan seems to be in shock, considering the massive failure of Laal Singh Chaddha.
Aamir Khan goes into a state of shock after Laal Singh Chaddha fails; distributors seek monetary compensation after suffering heavy losses
Aamir had worked very hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection hit him very hard, says a close friend of Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao.
The immediate consequences of this colossal setback could result in monetary compensation for film distributors across the country who have lost a lot in Laal Singh Chaddha.
Apparently, Aamir, as a co-producer, took responsibility for the failure of the films and is working to partially compensate for the heavy losses suffered by the distributors.
