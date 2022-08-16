Batgirl actor slams WB CEO: ‘His cowardice is breathtaking’





An anonymous Batgirl actor hit out at Warner Bros. Discovery. The actor, who worked on the now-cancelled Batgirl movie, has some choice words for the Warner Bros. CEO. Discovery, David Zaslav. None of these things matter to a fool like [WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav]they said IndieWire. His cowardice is breathtaking. I’m glad I was able to participate and wish the best to everyone involved except for the costumes from Warner Brothers. But they are all replaced sooner rather than later. The anonymous actor also praised star Leslie Grace, who was recently approached for a new Warner Bros. project. Discovery that might even see Batgirl return. I’m very offended by what happened and I feel very bad for the directors and Leslie Grace, who was great to work with, and for all the technicians, said the unknown actor. It was a huge and rewarding challenge to make this film during Covid and during the cold weather in Glasgow. In addition to the other Batgirls cast members making their way to the studio, it’s also been reported that WB chief Walter Hamada nearly quit his job due to the film’s cancellation. Zaslav has since defended his decision to release the next superhero movie. We’re not going to release a movie until it’s ready, he said. We’re not going to release a movie to make a quarter, we’re not going to release a movie that the focus is going to be, how are we going to make each of these movies, in general, as good as possible. But DC is something we think we can improve on, and we’re focusing on that now. Every DC movie and series affected by the Warner Bros. merger. Discovery After canceling Batgirl, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a new 10-year plan for its DC movie slate, attempting to emulate Marvel Studios’ success with a more structured and progressive approach. Whether or not it pays remains to be seen. But as of now, the studio is still looking for its own Kevin Feige and still haven’t found them. Want to know more about Batgirl? Check out our recap of why Batgirl was canceled, not to mention which other DC properties might be affected. Ryan Leston is an entertainment reporter and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.

