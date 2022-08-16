‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Announces $11.9 Million Hollywood Hills Sale





Johnny Galecki is looking to score a big bang from an estate sale. The Hollywood Hills actor complex is on the market for $11.9 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. Dating back to 1929, the Spanish-style residence also comes with Hollywood history. action star Jason Statham and model Rosie Alice Huntington-Whiteley sold the posh home to Galecki in 2015 for $9.2 million, according to the Times. Previously actor Ben Stiller also lived there. He even called on the firm Roman & Williams to enlarge and redesign the interiors, the website Dirt reports. Before the retreat hit the market, it was available to rent for $45,000 a month. Set behind high walls and wooden doors, the 7,415 square foot property offers six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The restoration by Roman & Williams retained many period details and materials. Living room (Realtor.com) Dining room (Realtor.com) Kitchen (Realtor.com) The main house includes a recessed lounge, billiard room, screening room and hidden pub. The chef’s kitchen has a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams and flows into a formal dining room. There is also an outside dining area with a fireplace. Projection room (Realtor.com) Outdoor dining area with fireplace (Realtor.com) Upstairs, the master bedroom has a private balcony, a leather-covered wall and an en-suite bathroom with two sinks and two closets. Bedroom (Realtor.com) The grounds include courtyards, fountains, a large lawn, car field, walkways and gardens. Swimming pool (Realtor.com) Galecki, 47, is perhaps best known for his role as Leonard Hofstadter on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. He also starred on the shows Roseanne and The Conners. On The Big Bang Theory, he became one of the highest paid television actors in the world. In 2018, he raked in $25 million, making him the second highest-paid TV actor, behind his co-star Jim Parsonaccording Forbes.

