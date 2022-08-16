Viral videos: Korean thrives on Bollywood music





Hindi Movie Songs, often known as Hindi Geet or Filmi Songs or simply Bollywood Music, are songs used in Hindi movies. Bollywood song and dance, which was inspired by famous song and dance routines in Indian films, is a defining theme of Hindi cinema that contributes to its enduring cultural meaning and context. The majority of Indian pop music is made up of Hindi film songs, which draw their influence from both traditional and contemporary sources. Hindi film songs have now become deeply embedded in North Indian popular culture and are frequently heard there in public places like markets and shops, as well as on bus and train journeys and in a variety of places. other contexts. The music-song-dance element is an essential part of the genre, as are the plot, dialogue, and other elements. Hindi films often feature many songs and a few dance routines, but they are not musicals in the traditional theatrical sense. Social media users were stunned when a video of a group of Korean students dancing to the song “Ghagra” from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Deepika Padukone went viral. The video, which was first shared on Instagram, shows Korean students wearing kurtas and traditional clothing. They were spotted dancing in traditional Indian fashion to Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s hit song ‘Ghagra’. This comes at a time when Korean pop stars like BTS and dramas are all the rage in India. There have been tens of thousands of views and comments on the video. “We Indians feel proud and loving towards Korean students. Godspeed to you and all of us, as one user said. “OMG. They are so good at Indian dancing I want to cry. Another person said, ‘I can’t stop watching this video (sic).’ Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur starred in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani directed by Ayan Mukerji. The hit film, which cost Rs 40 crore to produce, ended up grossing Rs 319 crore. Korean student dance to Madhuri Dixit Song pic.twitter.com/V4iJFn9SzK —Geetu (@Geetu76657160) July 28, 2022 Keep reading IWMBuzz.com Also read: Watch: Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump while returning from Italian babymoon with hubby Ranbir Kapoor, see video

